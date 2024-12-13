Create a 60-second vibrant welcome video using an ai school welcome video maker, specifically targeting new students and their parents, to introduce them to the school's positive atmosphere and key facilities. The visual style should be bright and inviting, incorporating quick cuts of happy students and modern school architecture, complemented by an upbeat musical track and a friendly, encouraging voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it a perfect welcome video maker for an engaging first impression.

Generate Video