Design a professional 60-second instructional video aimed at advanced users or internal teams, detailing a specific software update or complex feature. Employ a clear, screen-capture-focused visual style with helpful text overlays, complemented by a calm and authoritative AI voice. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Subtitles/captions capabilities to ensure comprehensive and accessible training videos.
Produce a dynamic 30-second promotional video for product managers highlighting the speed and efficiency of creating new onboarding content. The video should have a modern, fast-paced visual aesthetic with quick scene transitions and energetic background music, supported by an enthusiastic AI voice. Harness HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Text-to-video from script features to showcase rapid creation for an AI onboarding video maker.
Develop a welcoming 45-second employee onboarding video tailored for international new hires, introducing company culture and essential first steps. The visual presentation should be diverse and inclusive, featuring various lifelike AI avatars in professional settings, accompanied by a warm, multilingual AI voice. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions to create easily digestible multilingual training content for global teams.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement & Retention.
Enhance user and employee onboarding videos with AI to drive higher engagement and improve retention of key information.
Scale Global Onboarding Content.
Leverage AI to rapidly create and localize a comprehensive library of onboarding and training videos for a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI SaaS onboarding videos?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered automation to transform scripts into engaging AI SaaS onboarding videos with lifelike AI avatars and AI voice overs. Users can easily create, update, and scale their onboarding videos using customizable templates and text-to-speech functionality.
What features make HeyGen an ideal AI onboarding video maker for businesses?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of features, including a robust media library, branding controls, and diverse video templates, making it a leading AI onboarding video maker. Its intuitive interface allows for seamless screen recording, text-to-video from script, and generating professional voice-overs.
Can HeyGen help scale customer and employee onboarding video production?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables businesses to efficiently create, update, and manage a vast library of customer onboarding videos and employee onboarding videos, supporting large-scale training video needs. With AI-generated video documentation and smart sharing, organizations can scale their video content effortlessly.
Does HeyGen offer multilingual training content capabilities?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of multilingual training content, allowing businesses to reach a global audience with instructional and tutorial videos. This capability includes subtitle generation and AI voice overs in multiple languages, ensuring inclusive and effective communication for remote teams.