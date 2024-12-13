Accelerate Onboarding with AI SaaS Onboarding Video Generator

Quickly generate captivating product demo and training videos. Our platform transforms your scripts into polished content with text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second product demo video, aimed at marketing teams and product marketers, illustrating how to effectively use HeyGen's customizable templates. The visuals should incorporate dynamic screen recordings and professional yet engaging graphics, featuring AI avatars presenting key functionalities with upbeat background music.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an instructional 2-minute video focusing on how HR departments and training managers can leverage HeyGen for employee onboarding. This video should adopt a step-by-step visual approach with clear subtitles, utilizing a calm and professional AI generated voiceover to create comprehensive video documentation.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a concise 45-second promotional video for small business owners and startup founders, highlighting the efficiency of creating various onboarding videos with HeyGen's generative AI platform. Employ fast-paced cuts to emphasize speed and ease of use, paired with an inspirational AI generated voiceover that showcases the versatility of aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI SaaS Onboarding Video Generators Work

Transform your product documentation into engaging onboarding videos quickly and efficiently with our generative AI platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your onboarding script or product explanation. Our platform leverages text-to-video from script functionality to automatically generate the initial video draft, laying the foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand. Customize their appearance and voice to match your product's aesthetic and effectively guide users through your software.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance clarity by using our Voiceover generation feature for your script. This allows for natural-sounding narration and supports automatic subtitle creation, ensuring your onboarding videos are clear and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once finalized, utilize our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to produce high-quality onboarding videos for various platforms. Seamlessly integrate your new customer onboarding video into your existing user journey.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Quick Product Demo Clips

.

Instantly generate engaging short video clips for product demonstrations and feature highlights, perfect for quick onboarding insights.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI SaaS onboarding videos?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI SaaS onboarding video generator, leveraging AI-powered automation to transform scripts into engaging video documentation. This generative AI platform significantly reduces production time, enabling rapid deployment of critical customer onboarding and employee onboarding content.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video generation?

HeyGen is a powerful video creation tool that excels in text-to-video from script, allowing users to effortlessly generate high-quality video content. It features realistic AI avatars and sophisticated AI generated voiceover capabilities, further enhanced by automatic subtitles, making the entire process efficient and accessible.

Can HeyGen be used to produce professional product demo videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for creating professional product demo videos with ease. Its customizable templates, combined with robust branding controls, allow users to quickly develop compelling how-to guides and training videos that maintain brand consistency and deliver clear messaging.

Does HeyGen support various video formats and customization options?

HeyGen supports a wide range of customization options, including aspect-ratio resizing and flexible exports for diverse platforms. Users can also utilize a comprehensive media library and integrate their own stock support, ensuring their video creation tool adapts to any need for training videos or video documentation.

