Generate a 1-minute explainer video targeting software developers, illustrating the complex architecture of a new API. The visual style should be clean and technical, incorporating animated diagrams and on-screen code snippets, accompanied by a clear, synthesized voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly convert detailed technical explanations into engaging visual narratives, highlighting how an "AI video generator" simplifies documentation.

Example Prompt 1
Create a dynamic 45-second marketing video for product managers, showcasing the benefits of an upcoming software release. The video should feature an "AI avatar" acting as a virtual presenter, exuding professionalism and enthusiasm, with an upbeat background track. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" capability to create a consistent brand spokesperson without requiring live filming, making the content highly engaging and shareable.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second tutorial for content creators on generating quick "YouTube Shorts" style videos for technical tips. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and energetic, with clear, bold text overlays and quick scene transitions, using an authoritative but friendly voiceover. Employ HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart the creation process and ensure "Subtitles/captions" are automatically added for accessibility and wider reach.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute corporate training video for HR specialists, detailing the new employee onboarding process using an "AI-generated video." The visual and audio style should be calm and professional, featuring a "talking head" avatar addressing the camera directly, interspersed with relevant stock footage of office environments and process flows. Harness HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to ensure consistent and clear narration throughout the entire training module.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Roadshow Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into dynamic, studio-quality roadshow videos using AI, engaging your audience with personalized content in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your roadshow content directly into our platform, which leverages Text-to-video from script technology to convert your words into engaging video narration.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Enhance your presentation by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand, then pick a professional video template to set the visual tone.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Personalize your roadshow video by integrating your brand's Branding controls (logo, colors) and adding relevant media from our library to visually support your message.
4
Step 4
Export Your AI-Generated Video
With your script and visuals in place, generate your high-quality AI-generated video and export it in your desired aspect ratio, ready to captivate your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen functions as an advanced "text-to-video generator," allowing users to transform scripts into professional "AI-generated video" content quickly. Its AI technology streamlines the entire production process from script to final output, making video creation effortless.

Can I customize the visual elements and avatars in HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of customizable "AI avatars" and "video templates" to elevate your content. Users can personalize their videos with branding controls, select from an extensive media library, and ensure "studio-quality videos" with tailored visual appeal.

What output options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides flexible output options, including "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to suit various platforms like "YouTube Shorts" or other "short-form videos." The platform's built-in "video editing tools" ensure your content is perfectly formatted for its intended audience.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages or accessibility features?

Absolutely, HeyGen enhances accessibility and global reach through its advanced "AI dubbing" and "voiceover generation" capabilities. You can also automatically add "subtitles/captions" to your "AI-generated video" content, making it accessible to a wider audience.

