Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Return Policy Video Maker Works

Easily generate professional, on-brand videos that clearly explain your Refund Policy, enhancing customer understanding and reducing support inquiries.

1
Step 1
Create Your Policy Script
Draft your return policy details into a script or paste an existing one. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to instantly convert your text into a dynamic video foundation, making the creation of your policy video straightforward and efficient.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select an AI avatar that best represents your brand's tone and professionalism. Our diverse range of AI avatars will articulate your policy with clarity and a human touch, improving communication with your customers.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Add relevant visuals from our media library or upload your own to illustrate key points. Apply your brand's colors and logo using Branding controls to ensure consistency and reinforce trust in your AI video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your policy video is perfect, Export it in your desired aspect ratio for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. This ensures your video is perfectly formatted and ready to inform your customers.

Train Staff on Policy Procedures

Develop engaging training videos for your support team, ensuring consistent and accurate communication of your return policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen's refund policy for service purchases?

HeyGen operates on a digital goods model, meaning that purchases are generally non-refundable once content creation resources have been utilized. We encourage users to review our terms of service before confirming any purchases.

How can I manage my HeyGen subscription or update my payment method?

Users can easily manage their HeyGen subscription settings, including updating their payment method, through their account portal. Our platform ensures a seamless experience for managing your access to AI video generation features.

If I decide to cancel my HeyGen subscription, what happens to my unused credits?

Upon cancellation, any remaining HeyGen credits associated with your subscription typically expire at the end of your current billing cycle. We recommend utilizing all available credits for your AI video content creation before canceling to maximize your investment.

What steps should I take if there's an issue with a HeyGen payment or purchase?

If you encounter any problems with a HeyGen payment or purchase, please contact our dedicated support team immediately, providing your transaction ID if available. We are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction with our AI video maker services.

