AI Resume Video Maker: Create a Standout Video CV

Turn your resume script into a dynamic video CV quickly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Create a 45-second energetic video resume for recent graduates targeting entry-level creative roles, showcasing their personality and skills using modern video templates and dynamic transitions. The visual style should be bright and engaging with an upbeat background track, while leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional video that stands out in the job search.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Resume Video Maker Works

Transform your job application with a professional video resume in just four simple steps. Impress recruiters and stand out from the crowd.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video CV
Begin by leveraging our intuitive **templates & scenes** designed specifically for video resumes. Choose a style that best represents your professional brand to create your video resume effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Add Your Professional Content
Input your key achievements and experience. Our platform can use **Text-to-video from script** to convert your text into engaging narration, saving you time and ensuring clarity.
3
Step 3
Refine and Customize
Enhance your video with polished touches. Easily add **subtitles/captions** for accessibility, integrate background music, and include relevant visuals from our media library to elevate your professional video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your CV
Once your video is perfect, easily **export** it in your preferred resolution and aspect ratio. You're now ready to share your compelling video CV directly with recruiters and on job platforms.

HeyGen simplifies professional video resume creation. Leverage AI video creation tools to easily make a compelling video resume for your job search.

Convey Personal Brand and Aspirations

Develop inspiring video introductions that effectively convey your personal brand and career aspirations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a professional video resume that stands out?

HeyGen empowers you to create a professional video resume using advanced AI video creation features. You can leverage customizable video templates, realistic AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities to present your skills dynamically and make your video resume truly stand out.

What AI tools does HeyGen offer to streamline the video resume creation process?

HeyGen offers powerful AI tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, enabling you to efficiently create your own video CV. These features streamline the production of professional video content, eliminating the need for complex editing or filming.

Can I design my own video CV with unique branding using HeyGen's online video maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen's robust online video maker allows you to design your own video CV with extensive branding controls. You can incorporate your unique logo, colors, and choose from diverse video templates to ensure your video resume reflects your personal brand effectively.

Why choose HeyGen as an AI video maker for producing high-quality video resumes?

HeyGen is the ideal AI video maker for producing high-quality video resumes because it combines ease of use with professional results. Our platform provides intuitive tools for AI video creation, including voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, helping you craft a polished and impactful Video CV Generator experience without extensive prior experience.

