Create a dynamic 45-second video designed for HR Managers to craft an initial welcoming message for new remote hires. This video should warmly introduce the company culture, using a friendly visual style with a professional audio tone, ensuring clarity through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effectively communicate initial "employee onboarding" information and set a positive tone with this "AI video creation platform". The target audience is new employees joining remotely.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Create Your Script with AI
Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly draft compelling content for your onboarding videos, ensuring clear and consistent messaging.
Choose Your Visual Layout
Select from our Templates & scenes to instantly structure your video, creating a professional and engaging look with ease.
Apply Your Branding
Apply Branding controls (logo, colors) to seamlessly incorporate your company's identity, ensuring consistent visuals across all your onboarding content.
Export and Distribute
Utilize Multi-Platform Export options to download your finished onboarding video in various formats or share directly, making it accessible wherever your new hires are.

HeyGen revolutionizes AI remote onboarding video making, offering an AI video creation platform that simplifies employee onboarding. This training video generator boosts improved engagement and provides a cost-effective solution for seamless integration.

Clarify Complex Processes

Transform intricate company policies, workflows, or product information into easy-to-understand and engaging video tutorials for new employees.

How does HeyGen simplify remote employee onboarding?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging "employee onboarding videos" through its advanced "AI video creation platform". You can quickly generate "training video generator" content using "text-to-video from script" capabilities and "lifelike AI avatars", significantly enhancing "improved engagement" for new hires regardless of their location.

Can HeyGen create custom onboarding videos for different roles?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides an "extensive template library" and robust "customizable branding" options, allowing "HR Managers" to easily tailor "onboarding videos" for specific roles or departments. This ensures "scalable HR content" while maintaining a consistent and professional brand message.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video creation platform for training?

HeyGen leverages advanced "AI avatars" and "professional voice-overs" to transform "text-to-video from script" into dynamic "training video generator" content with ease. This fosters "improved engagement" and "enhanced retention" for employees, making the learning experience more impactful and memorable.

What efficiency gains can HR Managers expect when using HeyGen for employee onboarding?

"HR Managers" can significantly reduce the time and resources traditionally spent on "onboarding video maker" production. HeyGen's "AI-powered script generation" and vast "templates & scenes" enable the rapid creation of high-quality "employee onboarding" content, delivering substantial "time-saving" benefits.

