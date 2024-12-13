Imagine a 60-second video designed for busy Compliance Officers, showcasing how an AI regulatory explainer generator simplifies complex regulations. The visual style should be professional and minimalist, using clean graphics to highlight key benefits, while the audio features a confident, articulate voice providing plain-language summaries of intricate legal texts. This impactful video can be effortlessly created using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, transforming dense content into digestible explanations.

Generate Video