AI recruitment ad video maker: Attract Top Talent
Create high-performing video job descriptions that resonate with candidates, leveraging powerful AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second video aimed at small to medium business owners and hiring coordinators, demonstrating the simplicity of producing professional recruitment videos. The visual style should be modern and friendly, using 'Text-to-video from script' to quickly generate engaging video job descriptions. Include upbeat background music and clear spoken text to highlight the ease of communicating open roles and company culture effectively.
Produce a high-energy 60-second video for marketing agencies and social media recruiters, illustrating how to create attention-grabbing hiring ads for various platforms. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually appealing with quick cuts and on-screen text, while incorporating 'Subtitles/captions' for maximum accessibility and engagement across social media recruiting campaigns. A compelling, professional voiceover should guide the viewer through the benefits.
Design a sleek 30-second video for corporate recruiters and talent acquisition teams, emphasizing the streamlined process of an AI video maker. The visual style should be efficient and clean, highlighting the ease of using HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to rapidly produce high-quality recruitment content and improve workflow automation. The audio should maintain a crisp, instructional tone, focusing on speed and effectiveness.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Ads.
Quickly produce winning video ads that attract top candidates and enhance your hiring efforts.
Power Social Media Recruiting.
Easily generate captivating social media videos to broaden your reach and engage potential hires where they spend their time.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of AI recruitment ad videos?
HeyGen empowers you to quickly generate professional AI recruitment ad videos using advanced AI Avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your scripts into compelling visual narratives for your hiring ad campaigns.
What role do AI Avatars play in crafting engaging recruitment videos?
HeyGen's diverse AI Avatars bring your recruitment videos to life, offering a dynamic and relatable way to showcase your company culture and enhance your employer branding videos without needing actors or extensive production.
Can HeyGen help me create high-quality hiring ads quickly?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides an intuitive platform with customizable video templates and professional voice-overs, enabling you to produce winning video ads for recruitment efficiently and effectively.
How does HeyGen support diverse content for recruitment and employer branding?
HeyGen allows you to create various types of content, from engaging employer branding videos and detailed video job descriptions to impactful UGC content for social media recruiting, ensuring your message reaches the right candidates.