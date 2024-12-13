AI Recruitment Ad Video Generator: Hire Faster, Better

Create compelling recruitment ads instantly with lifelike AI avatars, enhancing your employer brand storytelling and engaging candidates effectively.

518/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an inspiring 45-second video aimed at marketing teams and small business owners looking to enhance their talent acquisition efforts. The visual aesthetic should be engaging and dynamic, with real-world scenarios of candidates thriving in diverse roles, intercut with polished AI avatars delivering key messages. The accompanying music should be motivational. Illustrate how HeyGen's AI avatars can represent an authentic employer brand storytelling, making every AI Video Ad Maker campaign impactful and personal.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 60-second video designed for corporate communication teams explaining the power of AI in video creation. The visual presentation should be clear and professional, using clean graphics and examples of various video ad templates. An authoritative and articulate voiceover generation should guide the viewer through the features, demonstrating how quickly a text-to-video generator can produce high-quality content without extensive production. The overall tone should be educational yet engaging.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second video perfect for social media managers and talent acquisition specialists seeking quick, shareable content. This video should feature a fast-paced visual style with bold text overlays and energetic background music, focusing on a single, powerful recruitment message. Highlight how HeyGen's efficient AI Video Generator allows for rapid content creation, emphasizing the importance of prominent subtitles/captions for silent viewing on social media platforms, making every post instantly accessible and impactful.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI recruitment ad video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your recruitment message into compelling video ads with AI technology. Create engaging, on-brand content to attract top talent faster.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Input your recruitment message or job description. Our text-to-video generator transforms your words into a dynamic video narrative, setting the foundation for your ad.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to be the presenter for your ad. This brings your script to life with realistic human-like delivery, enhancing engagement.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video by choosing from our professional templates & scenes. Customize with your brand colors and logo, then integrate media from our library to tell your employer brand story.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your ad by choosing the desired aspect ratio and exporting it for various platforms. Your professional recruitment video is now ready to reach your target audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Employer Brand Storytelling

.

Craft inspiring videos that showcase your company culture and values, effectively engaging potential candidates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI video ads?

HeyGen streamlines AI video ad production by transforming scripts into professional video ads with photorealistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video generator capabilities, perfect for social media campaigns.

Can HeyGen help in developing unique employer brand storytelling videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables compelling employer brand storytelling through custom AI avatars and creative automation. You can utilize video ad templates and personalized scripts to showcase your brand effectively.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video ad creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of AI avatars, including realistic talking heads, that you can use for your recruitment ad video generator needs. These AI avatars bring your script to life, enhancing your ad production with professional presenters.

How efficient is HeyGen's text-to-video generator for quick ad production?

HeyGen's text-to-video generator is exceptionally efficient, allowing users to rapidly convert any script into high-quality video content. This AI technology significantly speeds up ad production and creative automation processes for all your campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo