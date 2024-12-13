AI real estate listing video maker: Create professional property videos

Create professional video walkthroughs in minutes with zero hassle. Our Text-to-video from script feature makes rapid video production effortless.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second photorealistic video tour tailored for real estate professionals marketing luxury properties. The video should have a sophisticated, cinematic visual style with elegant music, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present the property details, and incorporating custom branding seamlessly for a premium feel.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 15-second scroll-stopping reel designed for real estate marketers to boost social media engagement for a new listing. The visual style should be dynamic and vertical, featuring fast cuts and catchy background audio, with automatic subtitles/captions from HeyGen to ensure accessibility and impact on platforms like Instagram, making it ideal for rapid consumption.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 60-second property highlight video using the AI real estate listing video maker, perfect for real estate professionals who require no filming. The video should adopt an informative and detailed narrative visual style, complemented by a warm, inviting text-to-video from script voice explaining each room, and leveraging media library/stock support to enhance static photos into an engaging presentation for potential buyers.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Real Estate Listing Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform property photos into professional video walkthroughs that captivate buyers and enhance your listings, all without filming.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Property Photos
Begin by uploading your high-quality property images. Our platform utilizes AI to analyze your photos and suggest appropriate ready-made templates, helping you create stunning real estate videos quickly.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Listing Details
Enhance your video by adding key property information. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to include compelling descriptions and highlights for each section of your property listing videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Custom Branding
Personalize your video to reflect your brand identity. Apply custom branding, including your logo and brand colors, ensuring your professional video walkthroughs are consistent and memorable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once finalized, export your AI-generated video in various formats suitable for any platform. Leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly share your real estate videos across social media and MLS platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Agent Success and Testimonials

Develop professional videos highlighting successful sales and client testimonials to build trust and attract new clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create professional real estate videos?

HeyGen's AI Video Generator for Real Estate Listings empowers you to produce professional quality videos quickly. You can leverage ready-made templates, upload photos, and customize text and music to craft immersive cinematic videos that attract more buyers.

Does HeyGen eliminate the need for traditional filming in real estate video production?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies the creation of real estate videos. With our platform, you can transform static images into dynamic video walkthroughs, eliminating the need for traditional filming and extensive video editing experience.

Can I customize the branding and style of my real estate marketing videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to customize your video style and format, including logos, colors, and ready-made templates, to ensure your property listing videos reflect your unique brand identity.

What are HeyGen's output capabilities for professional video walkthroughs?

HeyGen allows you to download finished videos in various aspect ratios, optimized for multi-platform distribution. Easily create scroll-stopping reels and professional video walkthroughs to share on social media and MLS platforms, effectively reaching a wider audience.

