AI Real Estate Listing Video Generator

Transform property photos into professional marketing videos with rapid video production using customizable templates.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a compelling 60-second video aimed at real estate agencies looking to elevate their brand with professional quality videos. The visual aesthetic should be refined and high-end, utilizing smooth camera movements and luxurious property shots, paired with calming, aspirational background music. Highlight HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes, demonstrating how they streamline the creation of polished marketing content for diverse listings.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a snappy 30-second video for real estate marketers and social media managers, illustrating how HeyGen facilitates engaging virtual open houses for social media campaigns. Employ a dynamic, mobile-first visual style with bright, inviting property tours, set to a trendy, upbeat music track. Showcase the power of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize video content for various social platforms effortlessly.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an inspirational 50-second video geared towards individual agents and small real estate businesses, emphasizing the convenience of AI photo to video software where no filming is required. The visual presentation should be bright and encouraging, transitioning seamlessly between still property photos transformed into dynamic video segments, with a warm, inviting audio tone. Illustrate how HeyGen's AI avatars can narrate property highlights, adding a personalized touch without needing a physical presenter.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Real Estate Listing Video Generator Works

Quickly transform your property photos and details into stunning, professional video tours with an AI-powered video platform, enhancing your listings and attracting more buyers.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Listing Photos and Details
Begin by uploading high-quality photos of your property. Provide key listing details and descriptions that will form the basis of your professional quality videos.
2
Step 2
Select a Professional Template
Choose from a variety of professionally designed, customizable templates optimized for real estate videos. These templates integrate your uploaded photos and text seamlessly.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding and Style
Personalize your video by applying your brand’s logo, colors, and preferred font using customizable branding controls. Enhance the visual appeal with smooth camera movements and engaging text overlays.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
With everything in place, generate your AI real estate listing video in minutes. Export it in various aspect ratios for rapid video production, ready for social media campaigns, virtual open houses, or your website.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Properties with Engaging Video Tours

Transform property photos into professional, engaging AI real estate videos for virtual open houses and tours.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen transform real estate listings into engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen functions as an AI real estate listing video generator, allowing you to create professional quality videos for your properties without any filming required. Utilize customizable templates to quickly transform your listings into engaging marketing videos.

Can I use existing photos to create real estate videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful AI photo to video software that enables you to upload photos of your real estate listings and convert them into dynamic videos. This ensures rapid video production for all your property marketing needs.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for branding my real estate marketing videos?

HeyGen provides extensive creative options for customizable branding, allowing you to incorporate your logo and preferred colors into professional quality videos. Leverage our customizable templates to produce unique content for virtual open houses and social media campaigns.

How does HeyGen make it easy to produce high-quality real estate marketing videos?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that simplifies video creation, acting as an efficient Real Estate Video Maker. With features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and automatically generated voiceovers, you can achieve professional results with smooth camera movements effortlessly.

