A 30-second promotional video targeting busy small business owners, showcasing how HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging marketing videos. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, featuring quick cuts of diverse businesses thriving, paired with an encouraging, professional voiceover. This video will emphasize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, illustrating how easily ideas transform into polished AI promotional videos without extensive production.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second promo for marketing professionals and agencies, highlighting HeyGen as their go-to AI promo video maker for rapid content generation. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and modern, utilizing dynamic motion graphics and a fast-paced, contemporary soundtrack, demonstrating versatility. Focus on leveraging HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly produce high-quality promotional videos across various campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second video designed for e-commerce brands launching new products, illustrating how HeyGen elevates their promotional videos. The style should be sophisticated and product-centric, featuring close-ups of products and a diverse range of AI avatars explaining key benefits, all with a clear, engaging voiceover. This narrative will spotlight HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature, showcasing how they add a professional, human touch to product videos.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 30-second social media ad aimed at social media managers seeking to create captivating marketing videos efficiently. The visual and audio style should be trendy and vibrant, incorporating popular, royalty-free music and eye-catching animated text overlays. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enrich promotional videos with dynamic visuals, making content creation for social platforms effortless.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI promotional video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling promotional videos for any platform, leveraging AI-powered tools and an intuitive interface.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by typing your script, which the AI will use to generate video content, or select from a variety of pre-designed templates to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Assets
Enhance your video with suitable visuals from our extensive media library/stock support or upload your own branded assets to perfectly match your message.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Generate natural-sounding narration for your promotional video using our advanced voiceover generation feature, ensuring clear and engaging communication.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Customize the format and aspect ratio for different platforms before you export your high-quality promotional video, ready for immediate sharing across all your channels.

Showcase Customer Success with AI

Transform customer testimonials into powerful, engaging AI videos, building trust and credibility to attract new clients effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of promotional videos?

HeyGen's AI promotional video generator streamlines the entire process, allowing users to create captivating promotional videos quickly. With an intuitive interface and AI-powered scripts, you can effortlessly bring your creative vision to life.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for brand-specific promotional content?

HeyGen provides robust brand customization tools, enabling you to add your brand's logo, adjust colors, and integrate your own media assets. This ensures your marketing videos perfectly align with your brand awareness goals.

Can HeyGen be used to create various types of marketing and social media videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as a versatile AI promo video maker perfect for generating social media video ads, product videos, explainer videos, and more. Easily adapt your content for different social media channels with built-in aspect-ratio resizing.

Does HeyGen support advanced features like human-sounding voiceovers and AI visuals?

Yes, HeyGen enhances your promotional videos with high-quality, human-sounding voiceovers and captivating AI visuals. You can also leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to further enrich your creative output.

