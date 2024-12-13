AI Product Video Maker: Create Engaging Ads with AI

Transform your product scripts into compelling video ads with powerful Text-to-video from script technology.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a polished, 60-second "marketing video" for a new tech gadget, designed for marketing professionals seeking "cinematic product shots". This video should feature a sophisticated "AI avatar" presenting key benefits against a minimalist, high-tech backdrop, accompanied by a compelling, modern soundtrack to convey innovation and professionalism.
Example Prompt 2
Create a concise, 45-second product announcement video aimed at solopreneurs and startups, focusing on "easy video creation" for their latest service. The visual style should be bright and user-friendly, highlighting HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" with clear on-screen "Subtitles/captions" for maximum accessibility, paired with an encouraging, optimistic musical score.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative, 60-second "product demo video" showcasing a new software feature, tailored for tech innovators and SaaS companies. This "AI product video maker" creation should utilize HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" for detailed explanations, supported by dynamic screen recordings and relevant visuals from the "Media library/stock support", set to a clean, modern background track to maintain focus.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Product Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning marketing videos for your products using AI, from concept to final export, with powerful customization tools.

1
Step 1
Craft Your Script
Begin by utilizing our AI auto generated scripts or write your own. Our AI then transforms this into video, forming the core narrative for your content.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from an extensive library of video templates to find the perfect visual style. Integrate your product assets or select from our diverse media library to enhance your visuals.
3
Step 3
Personalize with AI Avatars
Integrate engaging AI Avatars to present your product's features and benefits dynamically. Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly match your brand's style.
4
Step 4
Refine and Export
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers and apply branding controls. Once polished, easily export your final video, ready for all your platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI-Powered Product Success Stories

Highlight product benefits and validate offerings by transforming customer testimonials into compelling AI-generated videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product video creation process?

HeyGen's **AI product video maker** significantly streamlines content creation, allowing you to **create product videos using AI** efficiently. You can leverage **AI Avatars**, **Text to Speech**, and dynamic **video templates** to produce engaging **marketing video** content quickly.

What customization options are available for product videos generated with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive options to **customize video** content for your brand. You can choose from a diverse range of **AI Avatars**, generate realistic **voiceovers** in various languages, and integrate your specific brand assets to produce unique, high-quality **product videos**.

Can HeyGen help produce different styles of product videos, such as UGC-style ads?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile **AI video generator** that supports various styles, including compelling **UGC-style video ads** and professional **cinematic product shots**. You can utilize **AI auto generated scripts** or your own to quickly bring your vision to life for impactful **product videos**.

How does HeyGen simplify the overall process of making product videos for businesses?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive **online video maker**, simplifying the entire production workflow for **product videos**. Our **AI video generator** combines powerful features like **Text to Speech**, ready-to-use **video templates**, and comprehensive editing tools, making it easy to create high-quality content without extensive video editing skills.

