Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 60-second explanatory video for product designers and marketing agencies, illustrating the power of an advanced AI design tool. This video should adopt a clean, minimalist aesthetic with smooth transitions, presenting various AI Mockup Generator applications. A clear, informative HeyGen voiceover generation should guide viewers through the process, demonstrating how quickly creative visions can become reality with sophisticated AI image generator capabilities and flexible templates & scenes.
Develop a crisp 30-second problem/solution video aimed at online retailers struggling with inconsistent product imagery, demonstrating the transformative impact of AI backgrounds and the ability to remove backgrounds effortlessly. The visual style should emphasize vivid before-and-after comparisons, maintaining a bright and professional look, underscored by enthusiastic and clear narration, further supported by HeyGen's subtitles/captions and access to a rich media library/stock support for diverse settings.
Produce a captivating 40-second promotional video for marketing managers and advertising professionals, spotlighting the efficiency of an AI image generator in creating diverse visual campaigns, especially when integrating AI Human Models. The video should be fast-paced, visually rich with diverse imagery across various platforms, featuring an energetic soundtrack, and a persuasive AI avatar from HeyGen expertly utilizing aspect-ratio resizing & exports to adapt content for any digital channel.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen leverages AI video generation to transform your AI product showcase generator concepts into dynamic videos, perfect for marketing and e-commerce.
Generate High-Impact Product Ads.
Quickly create compelling video advertisements for your products, driving conversions with engaging AI-powered visuals.
Craft Dynamic Social Media Showcases.
Produce captivating short-form videos and clips to effectively highlight your products across all social media platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative video marketing efforts?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling marketing and ad content through advanced AI Video Generation. Leverage realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to produce eye-catching videos that truly resonate with your audience.
What creative possibilities does HeyGen offer for product mockups?
With HeyGen's powerful AI Mockup Generator, you can easily create stunning AI product photography. Utilize our AI design tool to refine your mockups, ensuring they align perfectly with your brand rules and aesthetic for a professional look.
Can HeyGen help generate diverse on-model photography for fashion brands?
Yes, HeyGen enables Custom Model Image Generation, offering a diversified selection of AI Human Models for your On Model Photography needs. This capability is perfect for fashion photoshoots, allowing you to showcase your products effectively.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all my creative assets?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls to maintain your brand rules and aesthetic consistently. You can easily add your logo or badge and utilize AI backgrounds, ensuring every AI-generated asset reflects your unique brand identity with a professional touch.