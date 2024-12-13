Boost Sales with Our AI Product Listing Video Generator

Effortlessly create stunning product showcases and boost engagement using our AI product listing video generator, complete with customizable templates & scenes.

Create a vibrant 30-second social media ad targeting e-commerce store owners and marketing managers, showcasing how an "AI product listing video generator" can quickly produce engaging product videos. The visual style should be fast-paced with dynamic product shots and bold text overlays, complemented by upbeat background music and a crisp voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature alongside its Voiceover generation to rapidly turn marketing copy into compelling visuals, making product promotion effortless.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second product demo video designed for potential customers and B2B buyers, highlighting the advanced features of a new product with the aid of an "AI Avatar". This video should maintain a professional and clean visual aesthetic, using clear spoken dialogue from the AI avatar and subtle, ambient background music. Ensure HeyGen's AI avatars deliver a concise explanation, augmented by automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Produce a sleek 60-second commercial aimed at small business owners and product managers, emphasizing the efficiency of creating numerous "AI product videos" using pre-built "product video templates". The visual and audio style should be modern and user-friendly, featuring clean graphics, smooth transitions, and an enthusiastic voiceover demonstrating various template applications. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes alongside its extensive Media library/stock support to quickly customize and personalize product showcases.
Prompt 3
Imagine a compelling 30-second promotional piece for content creators and marketing agencies, illustrating how easy it is to transform a simple script into a "high-quality video" for diverse platforms. The video should adopt a sleek, professional visual style with dynamic typography and a clear narrative, supported by inspiring background music. Harness HeyGen's AI powered auto generated scripts to streamline content creation and then utilize its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize for different social media channels.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI product listing video generator Works

Quickly transform your product details into engaging, high-quality video showcases that capture attention and drive interest for e-commerce listings and social media.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a suitable product video template or input your product information to utilize AI powered auto generated scripts. This sets the foundation for your engaging product showcase.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Avatars
Upload product images and videos, then enhance your presentation by integrating AI Avatars to narrate your product's features. This makes your e-commerce product showcases dynamic and personable.
3
Step 3
Generate Audio and Text
Automatically generate voiceovers from your script and add subtitles for accessibility. Select appropriate background music to create an immersive experience for your product demo video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your AI product videos and export them in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across different platforms. Your high-quality videos are now ready for product listings and social media ads.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms e-commerce with its AI product listing video generator, creating engaging AI product videos and high-quality product showcases for impactful marketing.

Authentic Customer Testimonials

.

Produce engaging AI videos featuring customer success stories to build trust and enhance product credibility on your listings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging product videos for social media ads?

HeyGen allows you to produce captivating product videos with realistic AI Avatars and AI powered auto generated scripts, perfect for social media ads that capture attention. You can easily craft compelling narratives to showcase your products creatively and effectively reach your audience.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI product listing video generator?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform product descriptions into high-quality videos quickly, streamlining the creation of product listings. It offers features like automated voiceovers and subtitles, ensuring professional and accessible content for your product pages.

Can I use templates to quickly produce product demo videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of product video templates designed to accelerate your creative process for product demo videos. Simply choose a template, add your product details, and enhance it with custom voiceovers and background music to create impactful product showcases.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI product videos for e-commerce?

HeyGen streamlines the entire workflow for creating AI product videos, from script writing to final export, making it ideal for e-commerce product showcases. This enables businesses to quickly populate product pages with dynamic video content, boosting engagement and conversions.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo