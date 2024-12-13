AI Product Launch Video Maker: Create Stunning Demos Fast

Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and rich graphics to captivate your audience and make every product launch unforgettable.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For marketing teams at tech companies, craft a 60-second sleek and informative product demo video designed to highlight a complex new software feature. The video should utilize cinematic visuals and an authoritative voiceover generation, with an AI avatar guiding viewers through the demonstration, further supported by clear subtitles/captions to ensure every technical detail is absorbed by the discerning audience.
Example Prompt 2
To effectively scale video creation for e-commerce, develop a 15-second fast-paced and vibrant social media ad targeting online retailers looking to promote a flash sale. The visual style must be dynamic and colorful, incorporating a variety of creative assets from the extensive media library/stock support, and then optimize these rapid iterations using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless deployment across all major social platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a rapid 45-second product explainer video, friendly yet authoritative, aimed at B2B service providers seeking to understand a new SaaS solution. This video should feature an engaging AI avatar as the primary presenter, delivering a crystal-clear message that was instantly generated via text-to-video from script, with the added benefit of subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and retention of key information.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Product Launch Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your product ideas into engaging launch videos with AI, streamlining your creative process from script to final export.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your product launch script. The AI will instantly convert your text into video scenes, leveraging its text-to-video from script capability to build your initial video structure.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Enhance your video with compelling visuals. Select from a library of AI Avatars to present your product, or browse diverse video templates and stock media to perfectly showcase your features.
3
Step 3
Add Brand Elements
Personalize your product launch video to align with your brand. Utilize branding controls (logo, colors) to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements, ensuring a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and prepare it for distribution. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to generate your final video, ready to impress your audience across all marketing channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Early Product Success Stories

Leverage AI to create engaging videos showcasing early adopter testimonials and product success, building trust and credibility for your new offering.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my AI product launch video efforts?

HeyGen empowers you to rapidly create high-quality AI product launch videos and AI product videos. Our platform allows you to scale video creation efficiently, meeting diverse marketing needs with ease.

Can HeyGen create engaging product demo videos with AI Avatars?

Yes, HeyGen excels at generating engaging product demo videos featuring realistic AI Avatars. You can leverage creative assets and themes along with cinematic visuals to produce captivating content.

What unique features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling product showcase videos?

HeyGen provides powerful tools like AI script generation, extensive voiceover options, and access to over 8 million stock media assets. This makes it easy to customize and produce stunning product showcase videos.

Is HeyGen a suitable AI product video generator for Social Media Ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal AI product video generator for creating impactful Social Media Ads and product explainer videos. Achieve photorealistic output and original animations to capture your audience's attention effectively.

