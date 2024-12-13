Launch Faster: AI Product Launch Video Generator

Transform scripts into captivating product launch videos with our text-to-video generator, enabling cost-effective scaling.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second product video for tech-savvy product managers and enterprise decision-makers, detailing the advanced capabilities of a new AI product. Employ a clean, sophisticated visual style with crisp graphics and clear on-screen text, complemented by an authoritative voiceover generation that guides the audience through the product's value proposition. Utilize HeyGen's comprehensive templates & scenes to establish a polished, consistent brand image throughout the presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 45-second instructional video designed for creative agencies and independent video producers, demonstrating the speed and flexibility of creating high-quality marketing materials. The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and illustrative, incorporating rich visuals from HeyGen's media library/stock support, paired with a calm, motivating soundtrack and precise subtitles/captions for accessibility. This will highlight how an AI video generator can augment their creative workflow.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 15-second launch video targeting startups and budget-conscious marketers, emphasizing rapid content creation and significant savings. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and punchy, featuring quick cuts, bold text overlays, and an energetic pop music track, designed to immediately grab attention on social media. Leverage HeyGen's AI Shorts Maker capabilities and aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal delivery across diverse platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI product launch video generator Works

Transform your product announcements into engaging visual stories effortlessly. Our AI product launch video generator streamlines creation from script to share, helping you captivate audiences and scale your campaigns.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your product launch video script. Our powerful text-to-video generator instantly converts your written content into natural-sounding speech, forming the core of your new product video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance your product launch video with a lifelike AI avatar. Choose from a diverse selection of digital presenters to professionally deliver your message and represent your brand.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your brand's identity seamlessly. Utilize branding controls to add your logo, custom colors, and unique visual elements, ensuring your AI product video aligns perfectly with your company's aesthetic.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your AI-generated video and prepare it for launch. Easily export in various aspect ratios, optimized for different platforms, to maximize the reach and impact of your product launch campaign.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Visionary Launch Announcements

Craft inspiring and visionary videos to announce your product, connect with your audience, and build excitement for the launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product launch campaigns with AI product videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling AI product videos rapidly for your product launch campaigns. Our AI video generator streamlines the process, allowing you to produce high-quality creative assets without extensive production time.

Does HeyGen offer templates for generating various types of product videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable video templates to accelerate your content creation. Utilize our intuitive AI video generator to quickly produce diverse product videos for marketing or social media campaigns.

What unique features does HeyGen provide for creating engaging AI product videos?

HeyGen stands out with its realistic AI avatars and text-to-video generator capabilities, allowing you to craft personalized and dynamic AI product videos. Easily add your brand's voice and visuals to create truly unique creative assets.

Can HeyGen help create short-form product videos for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent AI Shorts Maker, enabling you to effortlessly generate concise and impactful AI product videos perfect for social media platforms. Our platform supports various aspect ratios, making it ideal for creating AI video ad maker content.

