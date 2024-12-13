AI Product Introduction Video Generator: Launch Products Faster

Transform your scripts into compelling product introductions using advanced voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a captivating 60-second product demo video targeted at tech-savvy early adopters, introducing an innovative new software feature. This video should adopt a sleek, futuristic visual aesthetic with dynamic animations, featuring a professional AI avatar as the presenter who clearly explains complex concepts. The narrative should underscore the cutting-edge nature of AI-generated video, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a polished and engaging presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a punchy 30-second product video for e-commerce entrepreneurs looking to boost sales by clearly communicating product benefits. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and visually engaging, incorporating vibrant colors, catchy background music, and a concise, energetic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. Emphasize compelling storytelling to quickly convey the product's value.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 50-second informational video for global marketers aiming to scale video creation across diverse linguistic markets. The visual style should be inclusive and energetic, featuring on-screen text in multiple languages and diverse stock media to represent a global audience. Showcase HeyGen's ability to automatically add subtitles/captions, making content accessible and easy to understand for various audiences worldwide.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI product introduction video generators work

Craft engaging product introduction videos with AI-powered tools, transforming your text into dynamic visual content effortlessly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your product introduction script. Leverage AI powered scripts to refine your message and ensure clarity for your audience.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your product. Customize their appearance and select a voiceover that perfectly complements your brand and message.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Elevate your video with rich graphics from the media library, stock footage, or your own uploads. Incorporate branding elements like logos and colors to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your video by adding subtitles in multiple languages for broader accessibility. Review your creation, then export it in your desired format, ready for sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Product Onboarding & Training

Improve user understanding and adoption by creating engaging AI-powered training and onboarding videos for product features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product videos with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating product videos and product demo videos using advanced AI. You can leverage AI avatars, rich graphics, and customizable video templates to tell compelling stories about your product's features and benefits, engaging your audience effectively.

Does HeyGen offer various AI avatars for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars that can deliver your message with natural voiceovers. Simply input your text, and HeyGen's text-to-video generator will produce high-quality videos, bringing your scripts to life.

Can I customize the visual elements in my HeyGen videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a wide array of video templates and rich graphics. You can easily tailor brand elements, incorporate stock media, and adjust scenes to align perfectly with your brand's aesthetic, ensuring a polished final product.

What makes HeyGen an efficient text-to-video generator?

HeyGen streamlines the entire video creation process, acting as a powerful text-to-video generator with a seamless workflow. This allows you to quickly transform scripts into professional videos with automatic subtitles, enabling you to scale video creation efficiently.

