Develop a sleek 45-second video targeting marketing professionals, showcasing the power of AI explainer videos to generate engaging content with dynamic visuals and diverse AI avatars, emphasizing the ability to quickly produce high-quality campaigns.
Produce a clear and concise 60-second product explainer video aimed at e-commerce entrepreneurs, adopting an instructional visual and audio style with prominent subtitles to highlight key features and benefits, ensuring maximum accessibility and comprehension for a global audience.
Imagine a fast-paced 30-second spot for tech startups, designed to launch new innovations quickly, utilizing the Text-to-video from script capability to rapidly transform written content into impactful product explainer videos with an innovative and modern aesthetic.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Product Ads.
Generate impactful AI explainer videos for ads, quickly demonstrating product features and benefits to a wide audience.
Engaging Social Media Product Explainer Videos.
Craft dynamic product explainer videos for social media to capture attention and drive engagement with your offerings.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen make creating AI product explainer videos easy?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating high-quality AI product explainer videos by transforming your script into dynamic visuals with realistic AI avatars and AI voiceover. Its intuitive interface serves as an efficient explainer video maker for marketing professionals and businesses alike.
What creative customization options are available for my animated explainer video with HeyGen?
HeyGen empowers you with extensive creative customization for your animated explainer video, offering a wide selection of AI avatars and drag-and-drop functionality. You can easily personalize scenes, integrate branding, and utilize a rich media library to achieve your desired aesthetic.
Can HeyGen create product explainer videos with multilingual support?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to generate product explainer videos with AI voiceover in over 140 languages, automatically including synchronized subtitles for global reach. Once complete, you can effortlessly export your professional video as an MP4 file.
What types of AI explainer videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can produce a wide range of AI explainer videos, from animated product showcases to detailed marketing presentations, all driven by your script and choice of AI avatars. This versatile AI video platform caters to diverse business communication needs.