Boost Efficiency with an AI Process Video Generator
Transform complex processes into clear, concise training videos with stunning AI avatars and seamless text-to-speech for all your explainers.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 2-minute explanatory video for corporate trainers and e-learning content creators, illustrating how an "AI video editor" revolutionizes course material creation. The visual and audio style should be engaging and educational, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting different modules, while leveraging subtitles/captions for accessibility. Highlight the ease with which AI avatars can be customized and integrated into training content.
Craft a 60-second dynamic demonstration video aimed at SaaS companies and integration specialists, spotlighting the versatility of the "AI video generator API" and its "multi-language support". Employ quick, informative transitions and present examples across various languages, all delivered with a confident, authoritative voice. Emphasize how aspect-ratio resizing & exports can adapt content for different platforms effortlessly.
Develop a 75-second step-by-step tutorial for technical marketers and content strategists, guiding them through the advanced features of the HeyGen "Studio Editor". The video needs a modern, visually intuitive style that walks viewers through the interface, enhanced by a friendly yet expert tone. Focus on how pre-designed templates & scenes from the media library/stock support section can significantly accelerate video production.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training & Retention.
Enhance learning outcomes and learner engagement by transforming complex training materials into dynamic AI-generated videos.
Expand Course Creation & Reach.
Rapidly develop and localize extensive course content using AI video generation, making education accessible to a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation?
HeyGen is a powerful text to video AI generator that transforms scripts into professional videos with ease. Users simply input text, and HeyGen generates engaging content featuring realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-speech capabilities, streamlining the entire video production process.
Can HeyGen produce videos in multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive multi-language support, enabling users to create videos tailored for diverse global audiences. The platform employs advanced lip-sync technology and robust voice cloning to ensure your AI avatars deliver authentic and localized messages.
What editing and customization options are available in HeyGen?
HeyGen functions as a comprehensive AI video editor, providing a sophisticated Studio Editor for extensive customization. Users can leverage various video templates, integrate branding controls, and access a rich media library to craft unique and professional video content effortlessly.
Does HeyGen support an API for integration?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides a robust AI video generator API for seamless integration into existing workflows and applications. This powerful API allows businesses to automate video creation at scale, embedding HeyGen's advanced capabilities directly into their proprietary platforms.