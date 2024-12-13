AI Press Announcement Video Maker: Instant, Engaging News

Launch product news with a polished video and boost social media engagement, delivering instant results with HeyGen's AI avatars, no editing needed.

Generate a compelling 45-second product launch video, specifically for tech entrepreneurs and marketing managers, showcasing a new software feature. The visual style should be dynamic and futuristic, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover. Bring this "AI video maker" content to life effortlessly by utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, complete with sophisticated AI avatars.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Press Announcement Video Maker Works

Craft polished press announcement videos effortlessly with AI, transforming text into dynamic visuals to boost engagement and share your news instantly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Announcement Script
Begin by inputting your press release text or a concise script. The Text-to-video from script feature allows the AI to understand your content and prepare for visual generation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voice
Select a professional AI avatar to present your message. Then, utilize the integrated Voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration to your press announcement video.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with suitable backgrounds and multimedia. Apply your brand's unique identity using comprehensive Branding controls (logo, colors) for a polished look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Review your complete video, make any final adjustments, and then generate your high-quality press announcement. The platform supports Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, allowing you to download and share your video instantly across various channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to create high-quality press announcement videos and AI promo videos effortlessly. Our AI video maker delivers instant results, boosting engagement for product launches without complex editing.

Dynamic Customer Success & PR Videos

.

Craft compelling AI-powered videos to highlight customer achievements and enhance your public relations efforts with impactful stories.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of high-quality AI press announcement videos?

HeyGen allows you to easily create videos from text prompts, leveraging AI avatars and voiceover generation to produce a polished video. It significantly speeds up the process of making an AI press announcement video without needing traditional video editing skills.

What makes HeyGen ideal for producing engaging announcement videos without complex editing?

HeyGen offers intuitive templates and text-to-video capabilities, enabling anyone to create compelling announcement videos. With features like AI avatars and automated voiceovers, you can achieve instant results and boost engagement without any video editing experience.

Can HeyGen generate unique AI promo videos from just text and voiceovers?

Absolutely. HeyGen transforms your text prompts into dynamic AI promo videos by integrating AI avatars and professional voiceovers, ensuring your message is delivered effectively. This allows you to create videos efficiently and professionally.

Does HeyGen support brand consistency for all my AI video content?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes, to ensure your AI video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity. This helps in producing polished videos that maintain a consistent, professional appearance across all your press announcements and other communications.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo