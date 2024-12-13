AI Presenter Video Maker: Professional Videos Made Simple

Effortlessly generate professional videos from your script using our advanced text-to-video AI generator.

Create a compelling 30-second introductory video for small business owners and marketers, showcasing a new product or service with a professional and engaging visual style. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes along with an AI avatar to deliver key messages and capture audience attention.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second educational video for content creators and online educators, explaining a complex topic with vibrant storytelling visuals. Feature an expressive AI avatar, brought to life through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, ensuring a conversational and enthusiastic audio style.
Prompt 2
Produce an artistic 60-second portfolio showcase for digital artists, designers, and creative agencies, featuring a cinematic and inspiring visual style that highlights their best work. Leverage HeyGen's vast Media library/stock support to complement unique visuals, enhanced by a soothing and professional voiceover generation.
Prompt 3
Design a sleek 30-second product highlight video for e-commerce businesses and product managers, focusing on a new gadget with visually appealing quick cuts. Ensure a crisp and persuasive AI voiceover, using HeyGen's Voiceover generation, and optimize for social media with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Presenter Video Maker Works

Transform your ideas into engaging videos with realistic AI presenters, dynamic scenes, and professional voiceovers, all created efficiently.

Step 1
Choose Your Presenter
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. Customize their appearance and style to match your video's tone, leveraging powerful AI avatars.
Step 2
Create Your Script & Scenes
Write or paste your script, and utilize our smart templates and scenes to quickly build engaging video layouts. The AI helps synchronize content with visuals.
Step 3
Add Voice & Media
Enhance your video with natural-sounding AI voiceovers in various languages. Incorporate stock media from the royalty-free library to enrich your visuals with high-quality content.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with precise editing, including aspect-ratio resizing. Export your high-quality video in various formats, ready to share across all your platforms.

HeyGen, an AI presenter video maker, simplifies creating professional videos. Utilize AI avatars and AI tools to produce engaging content efficiently.

Develop Educational Courses

Scale your educational content creation to reach a global audience with easily produced AI presenter-led courses.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video production with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos effortlessly using advanced AI avatars and AI presenters. Our AI video maker streamlines the production process, transforming text into engaging visual content quickly and efficiently.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video customization?

HeyGen provides a rich set of creative tools, including diverse templates and customizable AI avatars, alongside a comprehensive royalty-free media library. These resources enable users to personalize their videos and maintain consistent brand aesthetics for any product video.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages or AI voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen supports robust AI voiceover generation and localization features, allowing you to create videos in various languages. This capability ensures your message resonates with a global audience through natural-sounding AI voices.

Can HeyGen convert slides or text into videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at converting both slides to video and text into dynamic videos using its AI script generator. Our intuitive AI video editor helps you transform static content into compelling visual stories without complex editing skills, serving as an advanced text to video AI generator.

