ai pr announcement video maker: Generate Impactful Press Releases

Craft professional announcement videos in minutes using AI avatars and easy customization for maximum impact.

A vibrant 45-second product launch announcement video is needed, targeting tech enthusiasts and potential customers to showcase a new software feature. It should employ a modern, sleek visual style featuring dynamic motion graphics and crisp product shots, coupled with an upbeat, professional audio track and clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to generate engaging content quickly and its Voiceover generation for a polished presentation.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI PR Announcement Video Maker Works

Easily create professional and engaging announcement videos for your PR needs, product launches, or company updates using AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Announcement Video
Begin by choosing from numerous customizable video templates or inputting your script to leverage our AI video maker. This sets the foundation for your professional announcement video.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Assets
Personalize your announcement by selecting an AI avatar to deliver your message. Enhance your PR video further with relevant stock video & audio, ensuring a polished look.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Refinements
Incorporate your brand kit with custom colors and logos for a consistent look. Refine your announcement video by generating voiceovers or adding dynamic text overlays to highlight key information.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Finalize your professional announcement video and generate videos in various aspect ratios suitable for all social media platforms. Share your impactful message effortlessly.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for creating impactful announcement videos and press release videos. Our AI-powered tool simplifies the production of professional PR videos.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer success stories into engaging video announcements that build trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating AI announcement videos?

HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines the creation of dynamic announcement videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to generate professional PR videos quickly and efficiently for various updates.

Can I customize my announcement videos with HeyGen to match my brand?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your announcement video, including a wide array of customizable video templates, dynamic text overlays, and brand controls to incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring brand consistency.

What types of press release videos can I produce using HeyGen?

As an ideal AI press release video maker, HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging PR videos for various purposes, such as product launches, company updates, or new feature releases. You can easily generate videos with powerful AI tools for maximum impact.

Is HeyGen an accessible online video maker for users without prior video editing experience?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online video maker, making AI video creation accessible for everyone regardless of their video editing tools experience. Its easy customization features and numerous templates enable you to produce high-quality announcement videos with minimal effort.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo