ai pr announcement video maker: Generate Impactful Press Releases
Craft professional announcement videos in minutes using AI avatars and easy customization for maximum impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for creating impactful announcement videos and press release videos. Our AI-powered tool simplifies the production of professional PR videos.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Create impactful marketing and announcement videos for product launches or company news, boosting visibility.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce compelling announcement videos for social media platforms to reach wider audiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating AI announcement videos?
HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines the creation of dynamic announcement videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to generate professional PR videos quickly and efficiently for various updates.
Can I customize my announcement videos with HeyGen to match my brand?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your announcement video, including a wide array of customizable video templates, dynamic text overlays, and brand controls to incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring brand consistency.
What types of press release videos can I produce using HeyGen?
As an ideal AI press release video maker, HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging PR videos for various purposes, such as product launches, company updates, or new feature releases. You can easily generate videos with powerful AI tools for maximum impact.
Is HeyGen an accessible online video maker for users without prior video editing experience?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online video maker, making AI video creation accessible for everyone regardless of their video editing tools experience. Its easy customization features and numerous templates enable you to produce high-quality announcement videos with minimal effort.