AI PPC Video Creator for High-Converting Ads
Generate endless video variants from simple text scripts and improve ROAS using powerful text-to-video generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Discover the efficiency of creating "video variants" with a 45-second informative and professional video tailored for ad agencies and creative teams. This video should highlight how HeyGen’s "AI-generated scripts" and robust "Voiceover generation" can streamline content production, especially when announcing new "pricing deals", all delivered with a clean visual style and a confident AI voiceover.
How can e-commerce brands and social media marketers tap into trending "TikTok" content without the hassle? A 60-second authentic and playful video can answer this by demonstrating the power of "AI UGC Video" created with HeyGen. Feature diverse "AI avatars" performing engaging scenarios, utilizing "Templates & scenes" to quickly produce high-quality "AI videos" that resonate with a youth-centric audience, complete with a trending audio track.
Boost your "ROAS" with a sleek, 15-second visually appealing "Product Video" designed for e-commerce entrepreneurs and product managers. This concise clip should quickly showcase a product, emphasize its benefits, and explain how HeyGen's "AI video generator" allows for rapid creation. Use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize for various platforms and ensure clear messaging with "Subtitles/captions" for maximum impact and conversion-focused delivery.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen helps Performance Marketers generate AI PPC video ads, creating high-converting video variants for Meta and TikTok to boost ROAS.
Create High-Converting AI Video Ads.
Quickly generate diverse AI video ads in minutes, enabling rapid testing and optimization for maximum ROAS on platforms like Meta and TikTok.
Produce Engaging Social Media Ad Content.
Effortlessly create captivating short-form video content tailored for social media campaigns, boosting engagement and driving conversions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen accelerate the creation of AI videos for campaigns?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, enabling users to rapidly produce high-quality AI videos from simple text or scripts. This includes leveraging lifelike AI avatars and a variety of AI voices to streamline content production efficiently.
What capabilities make HeyGen an effective AI PPC video creator?
HeyGen is designed to be an ideal AI PPC video creator, empowering performance marketers to generate compelling AI video ads. It facilitates the quick production of diverse video variants essential for optimizing campaigns across platforms like Meta and TikTok.
Can HeyGen help create engaging product videos with AI?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to easily produce dynamic product videos using its advanced AI capabilities. You can feature lifelike AI avatars and customize your video content to effectively showcase your products to your target audience.
Does HeyGen support the generation of multiple video variants for ad testing?
Yes, HeyGen significantly supports the creation of multiple video variants, which is crucial for A/B testing and reducing ad fatigue. Its features like AI-generated scripts and extensive media library enable users to quickly iterate and produce diverse content.