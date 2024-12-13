AI-powered Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos Fast

Turn your ideas into professional marketing and social media videos using powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

Design a 1-minute video for technical trainers, showcasing the intricate steps of using an AI video editor to streamline creator workflows. The visual style should be clear and demonstrative, featuring on-screen software interactions, accompanied by a precise voiceover generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The audio should be clean and instructional, ensuring every step is easily comprehensible.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 90-second explainer video targeted at product managers, illustrating the seamless integration of lifelike AI avatars into technical demonstrations. The video should adopt a modern and informative visual style with dynamic transitions, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for a presenter and clear voiceover generation to explain complex features. The audio should be engaging and professional, complementing the visuals without overshadowing them.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute comprehensive tutorial video for internal corporate trainers, detailing how to transform complex technical documentation into engaging product explainers. The visual aesthetic should be instructional and detailed, incorporating HeyGen's media library/stock support to illustrate concepts, along with synchronized subtitles/captions to enhance understanding. The audio should be calm, clear, and easy to follow, making technical subjects accessible.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an impactful 45-second promotional video aimed at global tech companies and localization teams, demonstrating how realistic AI voices can bridge language barriers. The visual style should be sleek and innovative, showcasing an AI avatar using HeyGen's voiceover generation to speak different languages. The audio should be crisp and high-fidelity, highlighting the advanced capabilities for natural and authentic delivery across various linguistic contexts.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI-powered video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into professional videos in minutes, leveraging advanced AI to streamline your creative process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your text or script to instantly generate the foundation for your video. Our text-to-video feature will prepare your content for conversion.
2
Step 2
Select an Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to be the face of your message, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts using Branding controls to create cohesive and professional marketing videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and Export it in your desired aspect ratio, ready to share across platforms and enhance your creator workflows seamlessly.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic and persuasive AI videos, effectively building trust and demonstrating value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen ensure realistic AI voices and lifelike AI avatars in generated videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatar generator technology and sophisticated voiceover generation to produce highly realistic AI avatars with natural-sounding speech. This commitment ensures that your videos are professional, engaging, and effectively convey your message.

Can HeyGen integrate into existing creator workflows for efficient AI video editing?

Yes, HeyGen is engineered to seamlessly fit into creator workflows by providing intuitive AI video editor tools. It offers features like a comprehensive media library, aspect-ratio resizing, and easy export options to streamline your video production process.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for transforming text into video content?

HeyGen provides robust text-to-video functionalities, allowing users to effortlessly generate videos directly from their scripts. This includes automatic voiceover generation, subtitle creation, and access to a diverse range of video templates to quickly bring your text ideas to visual life.

How can businesses customize their marketing videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create distinct marketing videos through extensive customization options. Users can apply branding controls for logos and colors, select from various video templates, and efficiently produce engaging product explainers that align with their unique brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo