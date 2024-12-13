AI powered ad video platform: Create Winning Ads Fast

Generate high-performing ad creatives and scale production with AI Actors, saving time and boosting ROAS for performance marketers.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an inspiring 45-second video for marketing agencies, illustrating HeyGen's power as an AI Video Ad Maker to generate winning video ads without extensive production budgets. The video should adopt a sleek, professional aesthetic with a clean user interface demonstration and an authoritative voiceover, highlighting the efficiency of transforming text into polished video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation features.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 60-second video aimed at D2C brands, demonstrating how to easily test creative trends and produce numerous video variants with HeyGen. This video requires a modern, fast-paced visual style with quick transitions between different ad versions and upbeat background music, emphasizing how HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capabilities streamline the entire creative testing process.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 30-second video for content creators, emphasizing the simplicity of generating high-quality AI Ads and Ad Creatives. The video should feature quick cuts and a clear, instructional tone, ensuring accessibility with prominently displayed Subtitles/captions. Showcase how HeyGen's Media library/stock support helps quickly assemble professional-looking content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Powered Ad Video Platform Works

Effortlessly transform your marketing ideas into high-performing video ads with AI. Design, personalize, and launch impactful campaigns with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Concept
Utilize the AI Video Ad Maker to input your script and generate an initial video concept. The platform leverages Text-to-video from script capability to streamline your creative process.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Talent and Scene
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or create custom AI Actors to deliver your message. This ensures your ad resonates with your target audience effectively.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Dynamic Elements
Elevate your Ad Creatives by adding professional voiceovers, compelling music, and customizable Subtitles/captions to boost engagement and accessibility for a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Generate and Deploy Your Videos
Leverage advanced Video Generation tools to produce multiple video variants and easily export them using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of unique UGC-style video ads and AI Actors?

HeyGen empowers users to produce authentic UGC-style video ads and dynamic AI Actors, leveraging its advanced AI Video Ad Maker capabilities. This enables efficient video generation of diverse ad creatives that capture attention and drive engagement.

What types of video variants can I generate with HeyGen for my campaigns?

With HeyGen, you can generate numerous video variants for winning video ads, including product videos and testimonials, utilizing custom templates and a rich media library. This versatility supports creating a range of effective ad creatives tailored to your specific campaign needs.

Can HeyGen help customize and brand my AI advertising platform ad creatives?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls and custom templates to ensure your AI advertising platform ad creatives perfectly align with your brand identity. You can effortlessly personalize every video with your logo, colors, and specific aesthetics to maintain brand consistency.

Does HeyGen simplify the entire AI powered ad video creation process?

HeyGen significantly simplifies the entire AI powered ad video creation process, acting as a comprehensive AI tool for advertising. From text-to-video generation to voiceover creation and subtitle inclusion, HeyGen streamlines how you make ad videos, enhancing your creative workflow.

