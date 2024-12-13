Create a 1-minute explainer video targeting startup founders, showcasing how HeyGen's 'AI Pitch Deck Generator' can transform static presentations into dynamic video pitches. The visual style should be clean and professional, using modern motion graphics to highlight key data points from slide-to-video conversion, complemented by a confident AI-generated narration. Utilize HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature and an 'AI avatar' to guide viewers through the process of quickly creating a compelling investor pitch.

Generate Video