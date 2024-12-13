AI Pitch Deck Recap Video Maker: Boost Your Funding Potential

Effortlessly convert your pitch deck into an engaging video presentation with AI-generated narration, ensuring a compelling narrative to get funded.

Create a 1-minute explainer video targeting startup founders, showcasing how HeyGen's 'AI Pitch Deck Generator' can transform static presentations into dynamic video pitches. The visual style should be clean and professional, using modern motion graphics to highlight key data points from slide-to-video conversion, complemented by a confident AI-generated narration. Utilize HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature and an 'AI avatar' to guide viewers through the process of quickly creating a compelling investor pitch.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Pitch Deck Recap Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your pitch deck into a compelling video presentation, engaging investors with dynamic visuals, professional narration, and AI-powered ease. Achieve a polished, fund-raising-ready video.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Pitch Deck
Seamlessly convert your existing pitch deck or presentation into a dynamic video, leveraging intelligent slide-to-video conversion for impactful dynamic slide decks.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Narration
Bring your story to life with professional AI avatars and compelling, AI-generated narration to articulate your key messages and vision.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding
Customize your video with branding controls, including your logo and brand colors, to ensure a consistent and Professional Branding that resonates.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Produce your final pitch deck video in various aspect ratios, ready to share with investors and stakeholders to help you Get Funded.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines your "AI Investor Pitch Video Maker" workflow, enabling rapid "slide-to-video conversion" to create "dynamic slide decks" and "compelling narratives". Leverage our "AI-powered video creation platform" to generate impactful "pitch deck videos" that secure funding.

Create Pitch Teaser Clips

.

Quickly generate short, impactful video clips from your pitch deck for social media, maximizing outreach and pre-pitch engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of an AI investor pitch video?

HeyGen transforms your existing "pitch deck" into a compelling "AI investor pitch video" with ease. Our "AI-powered video creation platform" leverages "slide-to-video conversion" and a "user-friendly interface" to streamline your workflow.

Can HeyGen help ensure professional branding in my pitch deck video?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "branding controls" to maintain "Professional Branding" consistency across your "pitch deck video." Utilize custom logos and colors to align with your corporate identity, enhancing the overall presentation.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for dynamic slide decks?

HeyGen incorporates cutting-edge AI to bring your "dynamic slide decks" to life. You can integrate realistic "AI avatars" and generate natural-sounding "AI-generated narration" to create a highly engaging "AI Pitch Deck Generator" experience.

Why use HeyGen's AI pitch deck recap video maker for investor presentations?

Using HeyGen's "ai pitch deck recap video maker" ensures your message stands out by creating a "video presentation maker" that captivates your audience. It helps deliver a "Compelling Narrative" visually, which can significantly boost engagement with potential investors.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo