Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Engaging Social Media Greetings.
Quickly produce personalized video greetings for social media platforms, fostering deeper connections and boosting audience engagement effortlessly.
Personalized Campaign Outreach.
Craft custom video messages for email marketing or targeted ads, delivering unique personalized greetings to individual prospects at scale.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create personalized video content?
HeyGen allows you to easily create personalized videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can personalize your message to engage your audience effectively for various campaigns, making it an ideal personalized video maker.
Does HeyGen offer templates to simplify video creation?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates and scenes to help you make videos quickly. These templates can be customized to produce a unique custom video that aligns with your brand's specific needs for any video creation project.
Can HeyGen produce AI greeting videos in multiple languages?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful AI video platform that supports multilingual voiceover generation, enabling you to create engaging AI greeting videos for a global audience. This capability helps personalize your reach across different linguistic groups.
What customization options are available for my video using HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization options, allowing you to personalize your video creation with your brand's logo, colors, and choice of AI avatars. Our video maker ensures your custom video content is unique and on-brand, suitable for social media or email campaigns.