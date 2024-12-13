AI Onboarding Video Generator: Fast, Engaging Employee Training
Engage new hires with dynamic, personalized training. Leverage realistic AI avatars to create compelling onboarding videos that stick.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 45-second video explaining a new software feature to small business owners, featuring an engaging, clear, and authoritative AI avatar presentation. This AI video generator prompt emphasizes the power of Text-to-video from script capabilities to craft a precise, impactful message without needing camera time.
Craft an informative 60-second onboarding video aimed at HR professionals educating existing employees on updated company policies, adopting a reassuring and professional visual style complemented by a human-like voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation to clearly articulate complex information, ensuring a comprehensive training experience.
Develop a rapid 15-second promotional video teaser for marketing teams launching a new product campaign, demanding a fast-paced, visually rich, and exciting style with energetic background music. Integrate diverse visuals from the Media library/stock support to create a high-impact preview using the AI video generator.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Scale Learning & Training.
Rapidly develop and distribute training courses and onboarding videos globally, expanding your reach and efficiency.
Enhance Onboarding Engagement.
Improve new hire retention and understanding by delivering dynamic, personalized onboarding videos powered by AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for creative projects?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive AI video generator, transforming your creative scripts into polished videos effortlessly. It leverages advanced text to video AI to animate characters and produce engaging content from simple text input, streamlining your production workflow.
Can HeyGen help me develop compelling onboarding videos and product explainers?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you create various creative content, including effective onboarding videos and dynamic product explainers. The platform offers versatile templates and AI avatars to ensure your message is delivered clearly and engagingly.
What creative assets and features does HeyGen provide for video production?
HeyGen provides robust support for diverse creative assets, including high-quality voiceovers, professionally designed templates, and custom talking heads. These features empower you to craft unique training experiences and compelling sales pitches with ease.
Does HeyGen support the use of AI avatars for unique video presentations?
Yes, HeyGen fully supports the integration of AI avatars to create unique and personalized video presentations. You can select from a diverse range of AI avatars or create your own, enhancing the creative impact of your content, from product explainers to training experiences.