AI Onboarding Introduction Video Maker for HR Teams

Effortlessly produce professional onboarding videos at scale by transforming your scripts into engaging content with Text-to-video.

325/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second welcoming and informative video for new hires, explaining key aspects of their initial onboarding. This video should leverage HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to maintain a consistent brand aesthetic and include an upbeat voiceover generated to engage the audience.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 2-minute detailed training video specifically for new hires, focusing on a complex company process. Ensure accessibility by utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature and enhance understanding with relevant visuals drawn from the Media library/stock support, presented with a clear and articulate audio style.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second explainer video for HR teams, illustrating the ease of distributing "onboarding videos" across various platforms. The video should highlight HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability for seamless adaptation, maintaining a dynamic visual style with a confident and encouraging voice.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI onboarding introduction video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative onboarding videos for new hires with AI-powered tools, streamlining your HR content production.

1
Step 1
Generate Your Script
Begin by entering your onboarding content as text, or leverage AI-powered auto-generated scripts to quickly draft your video narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, or upload your own, adding a personal touch to your new hire introduction.
3
Step 3
Enhance With Voice and Branding
Utilize advanced voiceover generation for clear narration, ensuring your message is delivered professionally to new team members.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready to seamlessly integrate into your new hire onboarding process and scale content production.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Impactful Introduction Videos

.

Develop compelling introduction videos with AI, effectively welcoming and motivating new employees to integrate seamlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos using AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and Text-to-video technology to streamline the production of engaging employee onboarding videos. Simply input your script, and HeyGen generates professional talking heads complete with voiceover generation, eliminating the need for complex video editing tools.

Can HeyGen help HR teams scale their onboarding content production efficiently?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates and efficient workflows that enable HR teams to rapidly scale onboarding content production without compromising quality. Its intuitive platform fosters seamless collaboration, making new hire training videos easy to update and distribute.

What customization options are available for new hire training videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your new hire training videos, including customizable templates, branding controls for logos and colors, and a rich media library. You can also incorporate screen recordings and adjust aspect ratios to perfectly match your brand's specific requirements.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for creating AI onboarding introduction videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of technical features for AI onboarding introduction videos, including intuitive Text-to-video capabilities, advanced voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions. This end-to-end functionality minimizes the need for traditional video editing tools, enabling quick and professional output.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo