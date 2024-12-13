AI Onboarding Introduction Video Generator: Fast & Easy

Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos for new hires. Transform your scripts into dynamic video with our powerful text-to-video from script capability.

Develop a polished 60-second video for marketing teams looking to maintain consistent brand messaging across all their content. This video should adopt a sleek, professional visual and audio style, demonstrating how customizable templates can be utilized to align with specific branding controls, ensuring every video project reinforces brand identity effortlessly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an impactful 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators and L&D specialists, illustrating the seamless transition from written concept to visual presentation. Employ a clear, direct visual style with an informative voiceover to highlight the efficiency of turning a simple script into a fully-fledged video using text-to-video from script capabilities, streamlining content production.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 50-second dynamic video for global teams and accessibility-focused organizations, emphasizing clarity and reach. The visual presentation should be modern and inclusive, complemented by a calm, professional audio backdrop, showcasing the automatic addition of subtitles/captions to ensure your message is universally understood and accessible to all viewers.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI onboarding introduction video generator Works

Quickly produce professional and engaging onboarding videos for new hires, leveraging AI to streamline creation and enhance the welcome experience.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Script
Start your onboarding video by choosing from a variety of customizable templates or inputting your own text-to-video script.
2
Step 2
Enhance with AI Avatars
Bring your message to life by selecting an AI avatar to be the engaging presenter in your introduction video.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Controls
Customize your video with your company's unique branding, including logos and colors, to ensure a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Instantly generate your high-quality AI onboarding introduction video and easily share it with your new team members.

Use Cases

Create Quick Introduction Videos

Quickly generate engaging, short introduction videos and welcome messages for new hires using AI.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower creative teams to produce engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen, an AI video creation platform, allows users to craft dynamic and engaging onboarding videos for new hires. Leveraging customizable templates, AI avatars, and branding controls, you can tailor content to perfectly represent your company's unique style.

What are the core capabilities of HeyGen's text-to-video generator?

HeyGen's powerful text-to-video generator transforms your script into high-quality AI-generated video. It integrates AI generated voiceover and subtitles/captions, streamlining the production of professional content.

Can HeyGen help me maintain brand consistency in my AI video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and fonts into your AI videos. This ensures all your AI-generated content, including onboarding videos, aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.

Are AI avatars available for use within HeyGen's platform?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of AI avatars that can be seamlessly integrated into your videos. These AI avatars bring your scripts to life, making your AI onboarding introduction videos more personal and engaging for new hires.

