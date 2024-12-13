AI New Product Coming Soon Video Maker: Launch Faster

Effortlessly craft engaging new product videos. Transform your script into a dynamic video with powerful text-to-video from script.

A vibrant 30-second "coming soon" product video is needed, targeting creative professionals and tech enthusiasts, which will showcase an "AI new product" that simplifies advanced tasks. Its visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic motion graphics and a pulsing electronic soundtrack, while an HeyGen AI avatar presents key features with enthusiasm.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI New Product Coming Soon Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging 'coming soon' videos for your new product launches with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, designed for quick and impactful creation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation
Start by selecting a professionally designed "coming soon video maker" template or paste your product launch script. HeyGen's Templates & scenes provide a quick starting point to structure your message.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your "product video" by adding relevant imagery and video clips from the extensive Media library/stock support. Integrate your product's unique visual identity to captivate your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Reinforce recognition for your "new product" by utilizing Branding controls (logo, colors) to embed your company's logo and adjust color schemes. Ensure your video aligns perfectly with your brand guidelines.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Once perfected, render your video with the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ensuring it's optimized for various platforms and ready to be shared as your "AI video generator" delivers the final product.

Use Cases

Leverage HeyGen's AI video generator to quickly craft stunning 'coming soon' video content and compelling product video ads, ensuring your new product makes a grand entrance.

Build Excitement and Anticipation

.

Develop inspiring AI videos that build buzz and eagerness, ensuring your audience is ready for your new product's arrival.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging new product coming soon videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator transforms your concepts into captivating "coming soon" videos, allowing you to easily create stunning product videos with AI avatars, diverse templates, and custom branding for a unique creative output.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for product video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI for features like realistic AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, streamlining the process to make your "new product" announcements impactful and professional.

Can I customize my AI product launching soon video with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors, along with a rich media library and aspect-ratio resizing, enabling full creative control over your "coming soon" video.

How quickly can I create a compelling AI teaser video for my product using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can rapidly generate high-quality AI videos using pre-designed templates and text-to-video functionality, making it an efficient tool for quick and effective new product video creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo