AI New Product Coming Soon Video Maker: Launch Faster
Effortlessly craft engaging new product videos. Transform your script into a dynamic video with powerful text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Leverage HeyGen's AI video generator to quickly craft stunning 'coming soon' video content and compelling product video ads, ensuring your new product makes a grand entrance.
Create High-Impact 'Coming Soon' Ads.
Quickly produce compelling AI video ads to generate buzz and anticipation for your new product launch.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Teasers.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to announce and tease your upcoming product to a broad audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging new product coming soon videos?
HeyGen's AI video generator transforms your concepts into captivating "coming soon" videos, allowing you to easily create stunning product videos with AI avatars, diverse templates, and custom branding for a unique creative output.
What AI features does HeyGen offer for product video creation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI for features like realistic AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, streamlining the process to make your "new product" announcements impactful and professional.
Can I customize my AI product launching soon video with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors, along with a rich media library and aspect-ratio resizing, enabling full creative control over your "coming soon" video.
How quickly can I create a compelling AI teaser video for my product using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can rapidly generate high-quality AI videos using pre-designed templates and text-to-video functionality, making it an efficient tool for quick and effective new product video creation.