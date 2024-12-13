An engaging 45-second "virtual exhibition" tour video, designed for students and the general public, should be crafted by an "AI museum tour video maker". The visual style must be modern and clean, incorporating dynamic graphics and bright lighting, with an upbeat, energetic background music track. HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" should be utilized to provide clear, concise descriptions of key artifacts and their historical significance, creating an informative yet captivating experience.

Generate Video