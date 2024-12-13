AI multilingual promo video maker for Global Marketing
Quickly generate engaging, localized promo videos for any audience worldwide, leveraging powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a compelling 90-second promotional video aimed at marketing professionals, illustrating the power of an "AI multilingual promo video maker". The video should feature diverse "AI avatars" presenting a global product launch, using a dynamic visual style with quick cuts and upbeat background music to highlight seamless localization.
Develop a detailed 2-minute video for global corporations, focusing on the "AI video platform"'s advanced "voiceover generation" for complex localization needs. The visual and audio style should be sophisticated, presenting a case study of a multinational company effortlessly expanding into new markets with perfectly synced, multiple language voiceovers for their "AI video platform" content.
Produce a 45-second practical tutorial video for small to medium businesses looking to create efficient "training videos". This video should demonstrate how easy it is to customize pre-built "templates & scenes" to quickly produce high-quality, straightforward content with a clear, instructional visual style and easy-to-understand narration.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Rapid AI-Powered Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-impact, multilingual promo videos and ads with AI, saving time and resources on global marketing campaigns.
Dynamic Social Media Promos.
Effortlessly create engaging, multilingual social media video ads and clips to expand your global audience reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen function as an AI multilingual promo video maker?
HeyGen empowers users to create engaging promo videos by transforming scripts into high-quality video content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology. This AI video platform supports multilingual video creation and voiceovers, simplifying localization for a global audience.
What creative assets does HeyGen offer for video production?
HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable templates and realistic AI avatars that can be integrated into your videos. Users can also leverage extensive video editing features, including branding controls, to produce professional marketing content efficiently.
Can HeyGen convert a script directly into a video with voiceovers?
Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines the process by converting your script directly into a video, complete with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles. This capability significantly enhances video marketing automation and localization efforts, allowing for rapid content creation.
What types of videos can be created using HeyGen's AI video platform?
HeyGen's versatile AI video platform supports the creation of diverse video content, including product videos, training videos, and social media video ads. Its powerful video editing features and media library provide everything needed to produce impactful marketing content.