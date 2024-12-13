AI multilingual promo video maker for Global Marketing

Quickly generate engaging, localized promo videos for any audience worldwide, leveraging powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

356/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 90-second promotional video aimed at marketing professionals, illustrating the power of an "AI multilingual promo video maker". The video should feature diverse "AI avatars" presenting a global product launch, using a dynamic visual style with quick cuts and upbeat background music to highlight seamless localization.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a detailed 2-minute video for global corporations, focusing on the "AI video platform"'s advanced "voiceover generation" for complex localization needs. The visual and audio style should be sophisticated, presenting a case study of a multinational company effortlessly expanding into new markets with perfectly synced, multiple language voiceovers for their "AI video platform" content.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second practical tutorial video for small to medium businesses looking to create efficient "training videos". This video should demonstrate how easy it is to customize pre-built "templates & scenes" to quickly produce high-quality, straightforward content with a clear, instructional visual style and easy-to-understand narration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Multilingual Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, localized promotional videos with AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, expanding your global reach in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by pasting your script into our platform. Our intuitive Text-to-video from script feature automatically transforms your content into dynamic scenes, setting the foundation for your marketing video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to visually represent your message. Then, select a customizable template and apply branding controls for a polished, professional look.
3
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to add multilingual narration to your video. This ensures your message resonates globally, making your content accessible and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export Your Promo Video
Finalize your video, then utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your polished promo video for distribution across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Global Content Localization

.

Seamlessly localize your marketing content into multiple languages, enabling wider global reach for your promotional videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI multilingual promo video maker?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging promo videos by transforming scripts into high-quality video content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology. This AI video platform supports multilingual video creation and voiceovers, simplifying localization for a global audience.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable templates and realistic AI avatars that can be integrated into your videos. Users can also leverage extensive video editing features, including branding controls, to produce professional marketing content efficiently.

Can HeyGen convert a script directly into a video with voiceovers?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines the process by converting your script directly into a video, complete with AI-generated voiceovers and subtitles. This capability significantly enhances video marketing automation and localization efforts, allowing for rapid content creation.

What types of videos can be created using HeyGen's AI video platform?

HeyGen's versatile AI video platform supports the creation of diverse video content, including product videos, training videos, and social media video ads. Its powerful video editing features and media library provide everything needed to produce impactful marketing content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo