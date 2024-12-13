AI Multilingual Promo Video Generator: Go Global Faster

Reach a global audience instantly. Generate professional promo videos with multilingual voiceovers powered by AI.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second engaging introductory video for Small Businesses showcasing rapid promo video creation, utilizing bright, easy-to-understand visuals and customizable templates to produce professional videos with a friendly, energetic tone, all driven by simple text-to-video from script capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute cinematic product spotlight for E-commerce Stores expanding internationally, highlighting the power of AI video generators to create studio-quality visuals, complete with authentic multilingual voiceovers delivered by lifelike AI avatars and enhanced by media library/stock support, ensuring high-impact promotional content.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 45-second instructional video for businesses aiming to streamline their video marketing strategy, featuring fast-paced, informative graphics and a confident narration, detailing how simple text prompts can quickly translate into fully localized content with automatic subtitles/captions, maximizing efficiency and global appeal.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI Multilingual Promo Video Generator Works

Create engaging, localized promotional videos with AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers in just a few simple steps, reaching a global audience effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your promotional video script. Our AI will automatically convert your simple text prompts into a visual narrative using Text-to-video from script technology.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars and customizable templates to visually represent your message. Adjust branding controls to match your company's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Enhance your video's global reach by generating multilingual voiceovers in various languages. Utilize Voiceover generation to connect with diverse audiences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your professional videos with automatic subtitles and Aspect-ratio resizing. Export your high-quality promotional content for immediate sharing across platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Transform customer testimonials into compelling video narratives to build trust and demonstrate value effectively across different markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline professional video creation using AI?

HeyGen utilizes advanced generative media and AI video generators, allowing users to transform simple text prompts into polished, professional videos. This automated editing process streamlines production, saving significant time and resources for businesses and marketing agencies.

What multilingual capabilities does HeyGen offer for global content?

HeyGen functions as an AI multilingual promo video generator, offering robust features to localize content with ease. Users can create multilingual voiceovers in numerous accents and languages, ensuring their professional videos resonate with diverse global audiences.

Can HeyGen create custom AI avatars for unique branding?

Yes, HeyGen is a leading AI avatar platform that enables the creation of custom AI avatars, enhancing brand consistency across all professional videos. This feature integrates seamlessly with customizable templates, allowing businesses to maintain studio-quality visuals effortlessly.

How do I turn a script into a video using HeyGen?

HeyGen simplifies the Script to Video process, allowing you to transform simple text prompts or a full script directly into dynamic promotional content. Its advanced AI generates professional videos complete with voiceovers and synchronized visuals, ready for your audience.

