Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Monthly Recap Video Maker Works

Transform your monthly highlights into engaging recap videos with AI-powered ease, ready for sharing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Recap
Select from professional "Recap video templates" to begin your project quickly, or start from scratch using the 'Templates & scenes' feature for a custom look.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Highlights
Upload your monthly "highlight video" clips, images, and audio directly into your project. Easily manage all your assets with the integrated 'Media library/stock support'.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video
Improve accessibility and engagement by using the 'Subtitles/captions' feature to generate "automatic subtitles" for your recap, and add appropriate background music and transitions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to optimize your final "recap video" for various platforms. Then, 'export' your polished 'AI monthly recap video maker' creation to share across social media.

Unlock the power of HeyGen as your AI monthly recap video maker, transforming your content into dynamic highlight videos with ease. Quickly create engaging recap videos for social media platforms.

Enhance Internal Communications & Training

Deliver engaging monthly updates, internal recaps, or training summaries with AI-generated videos to improve team understanding and retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating monthly recap videos?

HeyGen is an advanced "AI monthly recap video maker" that simplifies the entire process. You can quickly transform your scripts into engaging "recap videos" using "AI avatars" and a variety of "templates", making it easy to summarize your highlights.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for engaging recap videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of "creative" tools, including diverse "recap video templates" and customizable scenes to make your "event recap videos" stand out. You can also leverage "branding controls", "transitions", and a rich media library to produce a compelling "highlight video" for any purpose.

Can I use HeyGen online to produce highlight videos for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an "online" platform designed for effortless video creation and is perfect for making "highlight videos". Easily export your content in various aspect ratios for platforms like "YouTube", "TikTok", and "Instagram" to share across your "social media" channels.

Does HeyGen support automatic subtitles and custom voiceovers for my recap videos?

Yes, HeyGen enhances your "recap videos" with robust "editing tools", including integrated "automatic subtitles" to improve accessibility and engagement. You can also generate custom "voiceover generation" to perfectly narrate your video content, ensuring a professional touch.

