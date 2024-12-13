The Ultimate AI marketing video maker for Your Business

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 1-minute instructional video designed for content creators and marketing professionals, demonstrating how to transform written content into compelling marketing videos. With a clear, informative visual style and a professional voiceover, this video should emphasize the seamless "Text-to-video from script" feature, illustrating how auto-generated scripts and a drag-and-drop editor empower users to swiftly generate videos from text, streamlining their video creation workflow.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 45-second promotional video aimed at marketing agencies and corporate communication teams, highlighting streamlined brand consistency across all video content. The visual and audio style should be clean, corporate, and engaging, featuring an authoritative voiceover. Showcase HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" library, emphasizing how branded templates and team collaboration features make it easy to customize and deploy high-quality, on-brand videos quickly.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 90-second training video for enterprise clients and global brands, illustrating advanced localization capabilities. Employ a polished, sophisticated visual style with a multi-language voiceover and dynamic text display. Focus on how the "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" features within HeyGen's AI video editor allow for seamless repurposing of videos across diverse markets, ensuring personalized videos and broad reach for global campaigns.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Marketing Video Maker Works

Unlock the power of AI to effortlessly produce captivating marketing videos that resonate with your audience and drive engagement.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Generate a compelling video script using AI or paste your own. Our platform's 'Text-to-video from script' capability instantly converts your text into a dynamic video foundation.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike 'AI avatars' to present your message. These customizable characters enhance your visual storytelling and connect with your audience effectively.
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Reinforce your identity by utilizing 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to integrate your visual assets. This ensures every marketing video aligns seamlessly with your brand's aesthetic.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your professional video with 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports'. Deliver your content seamlessly, optimized for diverse platforms to scale video delivery effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success with AI Videos

Develop compelling AI videos that effectively share customer testimonials, building trust and showcasing your brand's value.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video maker simplify the video creation process?

HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines video creation by enabling users to generate professional videos from text scripts, leveraging advanced AI-powered tools. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and auto-generated scripts allow for efficient production without requiring extensive technical expertise.

What customization options are available for AI avatars and video branding in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for AI avatars and branding, allowing you to select from diverse options and apply your brand's colors and logos. This ensures your professional videos maintain a consistent visual identity through branded templates across all platforms.

Does HeyGen support collaborative workflows for marketing video production?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to facilitate seamless team collaboration, making it an enterprise-ready AI tool for marketing video production. Teams can work together efficiently on projects, ensuring brand control and consistent messaging across all marketing content.

Can HeyGen generate videos with localized content and voiceovers for global audiences?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels in generating localized video content by supporting voiceovers in over 140 languages, along with automated subtitles and captions. This capability allows businesses to create personalized videos that resonate with diverse global audiences.

