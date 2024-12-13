AI marketing video generator: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Generate compelling marketing videos from script to screen in minutes using our advanced text-to-video technology.

Imagine a 30-second vibrant explainer for small business owners, showcasing how an AI marketing video generator simplifies content creation. The visual style should be bright and modern, with an upbeat, professional voiceover guiding them through the Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform ideas into engaging videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second energetic ad targeting e-commerce marketers, demonstrating how to produce authentic UGC-style video ads. The aesthetic should be friendly and relatable, featuring a conversational tone and AI avatars presenting product reviews or unboxing experiences, making it feel genuinely user-generated.
Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second polished demonstration for marketing agencies, emphasizing the speed and flexibility of creating high-quality marketing videos using customizable templates. The visual style should be sleek and professional, accompanied by an informative and confident voiceover, highlighting how Templates & scenes can jumpstart any campaign.
Prompt 3
Produce a concise 30-second tutorial-style video aimed at product managers, illustrating the ease of generating compelling video content with an AI video generator. Visually, it should be crisp and engaging with clear on-screen text, supported by an enthusiastic Voiceover generation to explain benefits quickly and effectively.
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Marketing Video Generator Works

Create engaging, professional marketing videos with ease by following these simple steps, transforming your ideas into powerful visual content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your marketing message or product information to leverage HeyGen's powerful text-to-video generation capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your brand and deliver your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Voiceovers
Generate professional AI voiceovers from your script, ensuring clear and engaging narration for your marketing video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your complete marketing video, make final adjustments, and export it in various aspect ratios suitable for all your platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an AI marketing video generator that transforms text into captivating marketing videos. Create high-impact social media ads and explainer videos effortlessly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Illustrate compelling customer success stories with AI-powered videos to build trust and drive conversions for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI marketing video generator, enabling users to quickly transform text into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and diverse voiceovers, perfect for marketing campaigns and social media ads.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars for impactful video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels as an AI Video Ad Maker, providing a wide selection of realistic AI avatars and customizable templates to produce compelling UGC-style video ads and explainer videos efficiently.

What are the key features for script-based video creation in HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines text-to-video production by allowing you to input scripts and instantly generate videos with AI voiceovers. This robust AI video generator also includes branding controls, a media library, and aspect-ratio resizing.

Does HeyGen offer various AI video tools for professional content?

Yes, HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of AI video tools, including intelligent video editing features, diverse customizable templates, and the ability to generate subtitles, making professional video creation accessible to all.

