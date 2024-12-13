AI marketing campaign video maker: Create Winning Ads Fast

Produce high-performing video ads for all platforms using lifelike AI avatars and instantly create engaging content for your marketing campaigns.

443/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Highlight the power of global reach in a 45-second video crafted for digital marketing agencies and content creators. This modern, clean design video will demonstrate how lifelike "AI avatars" can effectively localize messages in every language, breaking down communication barriers. The audio should feature clear, multilingual delivery, emphasizing HeyGen's advanced "AI avatars" capability.
Example Prompt 2
How can e-commerce businesses and brands improve their social media engagement? Produce a dynamic 1-minute 30-second video demonstrating "video ad optimization" using HeyGen's versatile "Templates & scenes" feature, aimed at social media advertisers. Use a split-screen visual comparison to show the immediate impact of well-designed ads, accompanied by an authoritative yet engaging voice explaining how to become a top "marketing video maker."
Example Prompt 3
Inform product managers and advertising professionals about streamlining their ad creation process with a detailed 2-minute video. This informative piece should visually demonstrate the efficiency of leveraging "AI powered auto generated scripts" to "create video ads" at scale. Maintain a calm, instructional tone throughout, highlighting HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick and effective content generation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI marketing campaign video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging AI marketing videos for your campaigns. Design stunning video ads with lifelike AI avatars and powerful features in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your AI Video Foundation
Start by leveraging HeyGen's diverse library of professional templates & scenes to kickstart your AI marketing video, ensuring a polished beginning.
2
Step 2
Select Your Lifelike AI Avatar
Personalize your message by choosing from a variety of AI avatars to present your content, adding a human touch that resonates with your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand's Visual Identity
Maintain consistency by utilizing our Branding controls to add your logo, custom colors, and fonts, ensuring your video ads reflect your unique brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Optimize for Platforms
Finalize your ad and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit various social media channels, enabling you to launch winning video ads across all your marketing campaigns.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Produce compelling AI-powered videos of customer testimonials, building trust and demonstrating tangible value to potential clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable users to instantly create video ads for marketing campaigns?

HeyGen streamlines the process to instantly create video ads by converting text-to-video using AI powered auto generated scripts. This allows brands and agencies to quickly produce high-quality marketing videos for effective marketing campaigns.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars be customized for diverse marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen features a range of lifelike AI avatars that can be integrated into your marketing videos, including UGC video styles. These avatars offer branding controls, ensuring your content resonates authentically across social media ads and other platforms.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for global video ad optimization?

HeyGen provides robust technical capabilities for video ad optimization, including voiceover generation and subtitles/captions. This allows you to localize your AI marketing videos in every language, ensuring winning video ads reach a global audience effectively.

What functionalities does HeyGen provide for creating engaging social media ads?

HeyGen serves as a comprehensive marketing video maker, enabling Content Creators to create video ads optimized for social media using a variety of templates and scenes. It includes features like text-to-video from script and aspect-ratio resizing for versatile content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo