Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Highlight the power of global reach in a 45-second video crafted for digital marketing agencies and content creators. This modern, clean design video will demonstrate how lifelike "AI avatars" can effectively localize messages in every language, breaking down communication barriers. The audio should feature clear, multilingual delivery, emphasizing HeyGen's advanced "AI avatars" capability.
How can e-commerce businesses and brands improve their social media engagement? Produce a dynamic 1-minute 30-second video demonstrating "video ad optimization" using HeyGen's versatile "Templates & scenes" feature, aimed at social media advertisers. Use a split-screen visual comparison to show the immediate impact of well-designed ads, accompanied by an authoritative yet engaging voice explaining how to become a top "marketing video maker."
Inform product managers and advertising professionals about streamlining their ad creation process with a detailed 2-minute video. This informative piece should visually demonstrate the efficiency of leveraging "AI powered auto generated scripts" to "create video ads" at scale. Maintain a calm, instructional tone throughout, highlighting HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick and effective content generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing AI Video Ads.
Instantly produce winning video ads with AI, significantly enhancing your marketing campaign performance and driving conversions effectively.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create captivating social media ads and clips to boost engagement and extend your brand's reach across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enable users to instantly create video ads for marketing campaigns?
HeyGen streamlines the process to instantly create video ads by converting text-to-video using AI powered auto generated scripts. This allows brands and agencies to quickly produce high-quality marketing videos for effective marketing campaigns.
Can HeyGen's AI avatars be customized for diverse marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen features a range of lifelike AI avatars that can be integrated into your marketing videos, including UGC video styles. These avatars offer branding controls, ensuring your content resonates authentically across social media ads and other platforms.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for global video ad optimization?
HeyGen provides robust technical capabilities for video ad optimization, including voiceover generation and subtitles/captions. This allows you to localize your AI marketing videos in every language, ensuring winning video ads reach a global audience effectively.
What functionalities does HeyGen provide for creating engaging social media ads?
HeyGen serves as a comprehensive marketing video maker, enabling Content Creators to create video ads optimized for social media using a variety of templates and scenes. It includes features like text-to-video from script and aspect-ratio resizing for versatile content.