Imagine a compelling 30-second AI marketing video designed to captivate small business owners and e-commerce entrepreneurs, introducing a new product with dynamic visuals. This video should feature a fast-paced, modern aesthetic, showcasing product shots with an upbeat, energetic music track. Seamlessly utilize HeyGen's "voiceover generation" and "text-to-video from script" capabilities to construct an engaging narrative that prompts immediate customer action.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Marketing Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling marketing video ads with HeyGen's AI-powered platform. Create stunning visuals and impactful messages in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Script
Start by converting your written content into a dynamic video. Simply paste your script and let our text-to-video from script feature build your scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Bring your ad to life with engaging presenters. Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Audio
Maintain brand consistency across all your ads. Utilize our branding controls to incorporate your logo, colors, and other visual elements.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Ad
Finalize your creation and prepare it for distribution. Export your completed video in various aspect ratios suitable for any platform.

HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create impactful marketing ad videos, leveraging its advanced AI video maker capabilities to generate high-performing AI ads that capture attention and drive results. Revolutionize your ad creation with an intuitive AI marketing ad video maker.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling video testimonials and case studies with AI, effectively building trust and showcasing the real-world impact of your products or services.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify ad creation with AI for marketing video campaigns?

HeyGen streamlines ad creation with AI by enabling users to generate compelling AI marketing videos using realistic AI avatars from simple scripts. This platform dramatically simplifies the process of producing high-quality video ads for your marketing campaigns.

What unique features does HeyGen offer as an AI Video Ad Generator?

As an advanced AI Video Ad Generator, HeyGen transforms your scripts into engaging AI video ads complete with customizable styles and professional voiceovers. You can effortlessly integrate product shots and design compelling hooks using our intuitive templates.

Can HeyGen create branded AI marketing videos for diverse ad campaigns?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a powerful marketing video maker, allowing you to create fully branded AI marketing videos tailored for specific ad campaigns. Utilize branding controls for logos and colors, and enhance your content with extensive stock media from our library.

How quickly can I generate AI video ads with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables rapid video generation of AI video ads by converting scripts into complete videos, often within minutes. This includes automatic voiceover generation, subtitles, and flexible aspect-ratio adjustments, ensuring efficient production for all your needs.

