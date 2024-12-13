Create Stunning Ads with AI Local Business Promo Video Maker

Generate professional social media video ads quickly for your small business using HeyGen's professionally-designed templates.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 15-second social media video ad for an e-commerce brand, designed to grab attention with rapid cuts and bold graphics. Target busy e-commerce marketers who need to quickly create engaging content, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for effortless content generation and subtitles/captions for silent viewing.
Example Prompt 2
Design an informative 45-second explainer video for a local service business, focusing on brand customization to resonate with the community. The visual style should be approachable and clear, potentially featuring an AI avatar to guide viewers through the service's benefits, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars capabilities.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a heartfelt 60-second testimonial video showcasing positive customer experiences, suitable for businesses aiming to build trust and credibility. The visual tone should be warm and genuine, incorporating relevant stock footage from the media library/stock support to enhance the narrative, offering a cost-effective solution for impactful marketing.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Local Business Promo Video Maker Works

Quickly create compelling promotional videos for your local business with AI, boosting your online presence and attracting new customers effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video
Begin with our AI promotional video maker to instantly transform your text ideas into dynamic video content. Use the text-to-video from script capability to generate your initial scenes effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video using the intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Integrate your brand's unique style with branding controls (logo, colors), ensuring your video truly represents your business.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Elevate your message with professional voiceovers. Our voiceover generation capability allows you to add dynamic narration that captures your audience's attention.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your compelling promotional videos. Effortlessly export them in various formats, leveraging aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless sharing across all platforms.

Use Cases

Develop Authentic Customer Testimonials

Transform customer feedback into powerful, engaging testimonial videos that build trust and credibility for your local brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI promotional video creation?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI promotional video maker that simplifies creating high-quality AI-generated videos. Our platform offers a seamless experience from script to video, allowing users to effortlessly produce professional promotional content.

Can I easily create social media video ads with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and a library of professionally-designed templates, making it simple for small businesses to produce impactful social media video ads quickly and efficiently.

What branding options does HeyGen offer for my videos?

HeyGen supports comprehensive brand customization, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and other elements into your explainer videos, product launches, or e-commerce promotions. This ensures your AI-generated videos consistently reflect your brand identity.

How can HeyGen help me create voiceovers and subtitles for my videos?

HeyGen includes advanced voiceover generation directly from your text to video prompts, along with automatic subtitle creation. This feature provides a cost-effective solution for adding professional audio and accessibility to your AI local business promo video maker projects.

