AI learning generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Design interactive online courses and boost engagement with AI-powered content and dynamic AI Video Generator integration.

Imagine effortlessly building compelling mini-courses that captivate your audience. This 45-second video, targeting busy entrepreneurs and online content creators, should feature a dynamic visual style with quick transitions and an energetic, inspiring voiceover, demonstrating how an AI learning generator empowers rapid content development. Showcase the seamless process of transforming ideas into engaging video lessons using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, emphasizing speed and creativity.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For corporate trainers and educators aiming to modernize their curriculum, this 60-second video demands a professional and sleek visual aesthetic, accompanied by an informative, confident voiceover. Illustrate how an AI learning generator can transform dry material into interactive courses, highlighting the platform's ability to create engaging learning experiences. The video should showcase HeyGen's AI avatars bringing educational content to life, ensuring a personalized touch.
Example Prompt 2
This 30-second video aims to resonate with subject matter experts and small business owners, emphasizing how to simplify complex concepts into digestible micro-learning modules. Employ a clean, minimalist visual style with clear infographics and a friendly, encouraging voiceover, explaining the efficiency of an AI learning generator in streamlining educational content creation. Demonstrate the ease of producing high-quality audio narration for these concise lessons through HeyGen's voiceover generation.
Example Prompt 3
Inspire online course creators and marketing teams with a 50-second video that unveils the creative potential of an AI learning generator for developing captivating educational content. Adopt a cinematic and aspirational visual style, showcasing diverse learning environments, paired with an uplifting, motivational voiceover and accompanying music. Highlight how the platform aids in crafting interactive quizzes and assessments, seamlessly integrating HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement for a broader audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Learning Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your knowledge into engaging online courses with our AI-powered platform, designed for seamless creation and delivery.

1
Step 1
Create Your Course with AI
Leverage the AI learning generator to quickly outline and draft your course content. Simply input your topic, and the platform will assist in structuring engaging lessons.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Interactive Elements
Enhance your learning experience by easily integrating quizzes and interactive courses. Design assessments and activities to boost learner engagement and retention.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Video Lessons
Utilize the integrated AI Video Generator to produce high-quality video content from your scripts. Select AI avatars and voiceovers to create dynamic and personalized lessons.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your Course
Export your complete course as a SCORM package for seamless integration with any Learning Management System (LMS). Track learner progress and engagement with built-in analytics.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Learner Engagement

.

Utilize AI-powered video to captivate learners, fostering greater participation and ensuring knowledge retention in all training programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI Video Generator enhance educational content?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging video content, transforming your learning materials and online courses with ease. Utilize our AI avatars and professional templates to generate dynamic visuals, making your educational experiences more captivating and effective for students or employees.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to customize AI avatars, backgrounds, and incorporate your own logo and colors. This ensures that all your video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity or course aesthetic, providing unique and professional visuals.

Is it easy to produce professional videos with HeyGen for course authoring?

Absolutely, HeyGen simplifies video production with its intuitive text-to-video from script functionality and AI-powered voiceover generation. You can quickly generate professional videos, complete with automatic subtitles/captions, making it an ideal course authoring tool for creating compelling lessons without prior video editing experience.

Can HeyGen integrate existing media and be used for various learning platforms?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to seamlessly incorporate elements from its extensive media library or your own stock support into your videos. With flexible aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, your video content can be easily adapted for multiple learning platforms, including integration with an LMS or for customer education.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo