Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Launch Day Video Maker Works

Launch your product with impact! Harness AI to effortlessly create studio-quality launch, promo, and demo videos, ensuring a rapid and compelling market debut.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative Script
Begin by outlining your product story. Input your text prompts or a full script to generate the foundation of your launch video using the text-to-video feature.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Browse a library of pre-built templates and scenes. Choose layouts and styles that best represent your brand and product, setting the visual tone for your content.
3
Step 3
Add Brand Elements and Voice
Integrate your brand's unique identity with branding controls. Apply custom logos, colors, and fonts to ensure your video aligns perfectly with your guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export Your Studio-Quality Video
Finalize your creation. Export your video in various aspect ratios and resolutions, ready for immediate sharing across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

Unleash the power of AI to create stunning product launch videos. HeyGen's AI video generator empowers marketers to produce compelling promo and product demo videos, ensuring a memorable launch day with studio-quality output and cost-effective scaling.

Craft Inspiring Product Launch Stories

Develop motivational videos that resonate deeply with your audience, building excitement and emotional connection for your new product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of impactful product launch videos?

HeyGen empowers marketers to generate captivating "product launch videos" with AI, transforming "text prompts" into "cinematic visuals" and engaging "voiceovers" effortlessly. Our platform streamlines the entire process, ensuring "studio-quality output" for your next big reveal.

Can I "Customize Your Brand" in AI "promo videos" created with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive "branding controls" to integrate your logo, brand colors, and visual identity seamlessly into all your "promo videos" and "product demo videos". This ensures a consistent and professional look across all your marketing channels, including "social media".

What types of "AI-generated videos" can HeyGen produce for product marketing?

HeyGen is a versatile "AI video generator" capable of creating various "product launch videos", including "Teaser Videos", "Demo & Walkthrough Videos", and compelling "promo videos". Our "pre-built templates" and "text-to-video" features make rapid content creation a reality for any "product story".

How quickly can HeyGen transform "text prompts" into a finished video?

HeyGen excels in "rapid turnaround" for "AI video generation". By leveraging "text prompts", our platform efficiently converts your script into "studio-quality output" complete with "voiceovers" and "subtitles" in minutes, enabling swift product launch content creation.

