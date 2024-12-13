Generate a 60-second instructional video for new construction workers and site visitors focusing on essential "Job Site Safety" protocols. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring bright, well-lit scenes of a construction environment, complemented by an encouraging and clear audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the key safety points and "Voiceover generation" to ensure consistent, high-quality narration throughout the "Compliance Training" module.

Generate Video