AI Job Posting Video Generator: Hire Faster, Smarter
Create stunning job role highlight videos fast with professional templates & scenes, enhancing your employer brand storytelling.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 60-second recruitment video specifically targeting candidates interested in a technical role, like a Senior Software Engineer. The video should function as a job role highlight, demonstrating the day-to-day through animated graphics and on-screen text, produced efficiently using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. Ensure the audio is authoritative yet engaging, complemented by precise subtitles/captions to convey complex information clearly.
Produce a vibrant 30-second social media video, perfectly optimized for LinkedIn feeds, aimed at passive job seekers who might scroll past generic postings. Select an existing HeyGen template and leverage its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure seamless viewing across devices. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually appealing, paired with upbeat background music and concise voiceover generation to quickly announce a new opportunity made possible by an AI job posting video generator.
Generate an inspiring 50-second culture video that captures the essence of your company, intended for potential hires researching your workplace environment. Use a combination of stock footage from HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtle animated elements to create a positive and energetic montage. A narrative voiceover should emphasize team dynamics and benefits, showcasing the human side behind every AI job posting video generator experience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Job Advertisements.
Rapidly generate compelling AI video job postings to attract top talent and increase application quality and quantity.
Produce Engaging Social Media Recruitment Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating short-form video clips for social media, maximizing reach and candidate engagement for open roles.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen help create engaging recruitment videos?
HeyGen empowers you to produce compelling recruitment videos and strengthen your employer brand storytelling. Utilize customizable templates to create engaging job role highlight videos and culture videos that captivate candidates.
Can HeyGen generate AI avatars and text-to-video content?
Yes, HeyGen is a powerful AI avatar generator and text-to-video generator. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's advanced AI will bring it to life with realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation, transforming text into dynamic video content.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of creative video editing tools to enhance your content. You can leverage a wide array of templates, incorporate branding controls like logos and colors, and access a rich media library for cinematic structure.
Is HeyGen's AI video generator suitable for various social media platforms?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video generator is designed for versatility across various social media platforms. Easily optimize your content with aspect-ratio resizing and ensure your recruitment videos are perfectly formatted for channels like LinkedIn, engaging a wider audience.