Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second recruitment video specifically targeting candidates interested in a technical role, like a Senior Software Engineer. The video should function as a job role highlight, demonstrating the day-to-day through animated graphics and on-screen text, produced efficiently using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. Ensure the audio is authoritative yet engaging, complemented by precise subtitles/captions to convey complex information clearly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second social media video, perfectly optimized for LinkedIn feeds, aimed at passive job seekers who might scroll past generic postings. Select an existing HeyGen template and leverage its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure seamless viewing across devices. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually appealing, paired with upbeat background music and concise voiceover generation to quickly announce a new opportunity made possible by an AI job posting video generator.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an inspiring 50-second culture video that captures the essence of your company, intended for potential hires researching your workplace environment. Use a combination of stock footage from HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtle animated elements to create a positive and energetic montage. A narrative voiceover should emphasize team dynamics and benefits, showcasing the human side behind every AI job posting video generator experience.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Job Posting Video Generator Works

Attract top talent effortlessly with engaging video job postings. Transform text into dynamic recruitment videos that showcase your employer brand and excite candidates.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Job Description
Begin by pasting your job description or key talking points into the text-to-video generator. This script will form the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your job posting message. These digital presenters help captivate candidates and showcase your employer brand.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Personalize your video with branding controls, applying your company's logos and brand colors to ensure a cohesive and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export & Share Optimized
Easily export your recruitment video with various aspect-ratio resizing options, ensuring it looks perfect across social media and your careers page.

Develop Inspiring Employer Brand Storytelling Videos

Craft compelling videos that showcase your company culture and values, inspiring top talent to join your team and enhancing your employer brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create engaging recruitment videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce compelling recruitment videos and strengthen your employer brand storytelling. Utilize customizable templates to create engaging job role highlight videos and culture videos that captivate candidates.

Can HeyGen generate AI avatars and text-to-video content?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful AI avatar generator and text-to-video generator. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's advanced AI will bring it to life with realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation, transforming text into dynamic video content.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of creative video editing tools to enhance your content. You can leverage a wide array of templates, incorporate branding controls like logos and colors, and access a rich media library for cinematic structure.

Is HeyGen's AI video generator suitable for various social media platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video generator is designed for versatility across various social media platforms. Easily optimize your content with aspect-ratio resizing and ensure your recruitment videos are perfectly formatted for channels like LinkedIn, engaging a wider audience.

