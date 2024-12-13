Imagine a 45-second how-to video designed for non-technical small business owners, guiding them through a common IT support task like resetting a Wi-Fi router. The visual and audio style should be friendly, step-by-step, clean, and reassuring, featuring a clear, calm AI voice. This instructional video would utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information directly, created effortlessly from a Text-to-video from script input, ensuring accessibility and ease of understanding for anyone tackling everyday IT challenges.

Generate Video