AI Interview Video Generator for Seamless Hiring
Produce realistic video interviews with lifelike AI avatars, streamlining your recruitment process.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second tutorial video aimed at Software Developers and Tech Educators, showcasing the power of advanced video editing tools within an AI editor. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring dynamic screen recordings of the platform in action, complemented by a confident and instructive AI voice. Demonstrate how users can easily transform a detailed script into a polished video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, simplifying the creation of complex technical explanations.
Produce a 60-second instructional video designed for Corporate Trainers and L&D Specialists, illustrating how advanced AI can be used to generate personalized interview questions for training modules. The visual style should be clean and educational, presenting a simulated Q&A interaction with a professional tone, enhanced by a lifelike AI avatar. Showcase how HeyGen's AI avatars can deliver these personalized questions, making learning more interactive and tailored to individual progress.
Create a comprehensive 2-minute demonstration video for Marketing Technologists and Product Managers, exploring the versatility of templates in an AI interview video generator, specifically with location customization. The visual style should be business-like and adaptable, showcasing a rapid succession of various template applications, accompanied by a precise and informative voice. Highlight how HeyGen's rich library of templates & scenes enables quick adaptation for different scenarios, from product demos to virtual events, with effortless customization options.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Produce Engaging Recruitment Content.
Quickly create dynamic video interviews and Q&A clips to share on social media, enhancing your employer brand and attracting top talent.
Enhance Interviewer Training Programs.
Improve interviewer readiness and consistency with AI-powered training videos, ensuring effective and standardized recruitment process execution.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI interview videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text scripts into engaging interview videos with realistic AI avatars and natural AI voice overs. This platform allows you to generate high-quality video interviews efficiently, significantly reducing production time and complexity.
What technical editing tools are available in HeyGen for customizing interview videos?
HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including an intuitive AI editor, to fully customize your interview videos. You can utilize various templates, apply branding controls like logos and colors, and even leverage Location Customization to tailor your video's setting.
Does HeyGen offer integrations for its AI interview video platform?
Yes, HeyGen supports seamless integration with ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) to streamline your recruitment process. This allows for an efficient workflow, making it easier to manage and utilize your AI-generated personalized interview questions and Q&A videos.
Can HeyGen's AI editor adapt interview videos for various platforms and uses?
Absolutely, HeyGen's powerful AI editor includes features like aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, perfect for Q&A videos or social media platforms. You can easily generate and adapt your video interviews, complete with subtitles/captions, to suit different channels and audience requirements.