AI Interview Video Generator for Seamless Hiring

Produce realistic video interviews with lifelike AI avatars, streamlining your recruitment process.

Create a concise 1-minute video targeting HR Managers and Recruitment Specialists, demonstrating how an AI interview video platform can streamline their process. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring clear on-screen text illustrating key steps, accompanied by an authoritative, clear voiceover. Highlight the ease of achieving seamless integration with ATS, emphasizing how HeyGen's voiceover generation ensures consistent and high-quality audio for all recruitment communications.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second tutorial video aimed at Software Developers and Tech Educators, showcasing the power of advanced video editing tools within an AI editor. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring dynamic screen recordings of the platform in action, complemented by a confident and instructive AI voice. Demonstrate how users can easily transform a detailed script into a polished video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, simplifying the creation of complex technical explanations.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second instructional video designed for Corporate Trainers and L&D Specialists, illustrating how advanced AI can be used to generate personalized interview questions for training modules. The visual style should be clean and educational, presenting a simulated Q&A interaction with a professional tone, enhanced by a lifelike AI avatar. Showcase how HeyGen's AI avatars can deliver these personalized questions, making learning more interactive and tailored to individual progress.
Example Prompt 3
Create a comprehensive 2-minute demonstration video for Marketing Technologists and Product Managers, exploring the versatility of templates in an AI interview video generator, specifically with location customization. The visual style should be business-like and adaptable, showcasing a rapid succession of various template applications, accompanied by a precise and informative voice. Highlight how HeyGen's rich library of templates & scenes enables quick adaptation for different scenarios, from product demos to virtual events, with effortless customization options.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Interview Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging video interviews, Q&A sessions, or educational content with advanced AI, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Create Your Interview Foundation
Begin by selecting from a range of professional templates or design your custom scene. Set the stage for engaging Q&A videos or detailed interview scenarios.
2
Step 2
Add Your Questions and Dialogue
Input your personalized interview questions or script. Our platform transforms your text into natural-sounding speech using advanced AI voice generation.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Visuals
Bring your interview to life by choosing from diverse AI avatars that represent your brand or interview style, ensuring a dynamic and professional presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Review your AI-generated interview, make any final adjustments, and then export your video in various formats ready for your website or social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Compelling Candidate Testimonials

.

Generate authentic candidate or employee success story videos effortlessly, building trust and showcasing your company culture for future applicants.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI interview videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text scripts into engaging interview videos with realistic AI avatars and natural AI voice overs. This platform allows you to generate high-quality video interviews efficiently, significantly reducing production time and complexity.

What technical editing tools are available in HeyGen for customizing interview videos?

HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including an intuitive AI editor, to fully customize your interview videos. You can utilize various templates, apply branding controls like logos and colors, and even leverage Location Customization to tailor your video's setting.

Does HeyGen offer integrations for its AI interview video platform?

Yes, HeyGen supports seamless integration with ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) to streamline your recruitment process. This allows for an efficient workflow, making it easier to manage and utilize your AI-generated personalized interview questions and Q&A videos.

Can HeyGen's AI editor adapt interview videos for various platforms and uses?

Absolutely, HeyGen's powerful AI editor includes features like aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, perfect for Q&A videos or social media platforms. You can easily generate and adapt your video interviews, complete with subtitles/captions, to suit different channels and audience requirements.

