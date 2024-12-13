Create a compelling 1-minute video designed for job seekers and career coaches, offering essential AI interview tips to boost confidence and performance. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, using quick cuts and on-screen text, paired with an upbeat, encouraging audio track. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly convert your written advice into a professional video, focusing on how an "ai interview tips video maker" can simplify the creation of impactful "interview tips" content.

Generate Video