AI internal communication generator: Streamline Your Messaging

Create engaging internal communications faster with personalized messages and stunning Text-to-video from script.

Imagine a 30-second dynamic video targeting busy HR managers and internal communications specialists, showcasing how an AI internal communication generator instantly transforms raw ideas into engaging internal announcements. The visual style is fast-paced with animated text and clean graphics, accompanied by upbeat background music and a professional voiceover, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for rapid content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second heartwarming video for team leads and department heads, illustrating how personalized communications can significantly boost employee engagement. The visual style should be friendly and diverse, featuring various HeyGen AI avatars interacting positively, set against a backdrop of light, encouraging music and a warm, conversational voiceover that makes the viewer feel connected.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second informative video aimed at communication strategists and marketing directors, highlighting how Generative AI streamlines complex messaging into concise, impactful internal communications using principles of Smart Brevity. The visual and audio style should be sleek and modern, utilizing HeyGen's professional templates & scenes to present data and key takeaways with an authoritative yet engaging voiceover and subtle, inspiring background music.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 30-second practical guide for small business owners and project managers, demonstrating the ease of planning and distributing crucial internal communications across diverse teams. This video should feature clear, step-by-step visuals, a calm and reassuring voiceover, and instrumental background music, emphasizing the utility of HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure messages are accessible and understood by everyone.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI internal communication generator Works

Leverage AI to rapidly create clear, engaging internal messages, boosting employee understanding and connection.

1
Step 1
Create Your Prompt
Start by providing clear instructions or key topics to the AI internal communication generator, defining your message's purpose and audience. This activates its content creation capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select Communication Type
Choose the appropriate format or style for your internal communications, leveraging the generator's ability to tailor content for different organizational needs.
3
Step 3
Apply Smart Brevity for Clarity
Refine your draft by applying principles of Smart Brevity to ensure concise and impactful delivery, making the message easily digestible for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Finalize and export your AI-generated communication, ready for distribution through your chosen internal channels to drive employee engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Internal Employee Engagement

.

Generate compelling motivational videos with AI to foster a positive workplace culture and keep employees informed and highly engaged.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline creative content creation for internal communications?

HeyGen acts as an AI internal communication generator, transforming scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and personalized communications, significantly accelerating the content creation process for internal messaging.

What unique capabilities does HeyGen offer as internal communications software?

As advanced internal communications software, HeyGen offers AI avatars, text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and branding controls, enabling teams to produce professional-quality video content efficiently.

Does HeyGen improve employee engagement through video communications?

Absolutely. HeyGen enhances employee engagement by facilitating the rapid creation of personalized communications using Generative AI, making messages more dynamic and memorable than traditional text-based formats.

How does HeyGen support the principle of Smart Brevity in internal messaging?

HeyGen helps communicate with Smart Brevity by allowing users to quickly produce concise video updates. Its features, including subtitles/captions and aspect-ratio resizing, ensure messages are clear, impactful, and easily digestible across platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo